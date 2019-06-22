West Indies vs New Zealand, WI vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Indies is taking on black caps in the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, England. West Indies have won a single game and New Zealand have claimed all the games. Their single match against India was washed out without throwing a single ball.

West Indies vs New Zealand, WI vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: West Indies on Saturday is locking horns with New Zealand at the Old Trafford. It is one of the crucial matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. West Indies have won a single game from their five matches. This time, the team must win the game and beat the black caps as New Zealand have not lost a single match during this World Cup 2019. From the team’s side, Andre Russell meanwhile is battling with his injury and Jason Omar Holder has confirmed that the Russell will e fit for the game.

New Zealand is, however, a strong team in the group. The single player and skipper Kane Williamson is himself playing fantastic innings. New Zealand is comparing the likes of Australia, England, and India. The team claimed dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and had done impressively against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. From Windies side, Chris Gayle can play inning while in the black caps side, it’s the skipper Williamson, who can take the team with the next lead too.

Live Updates

