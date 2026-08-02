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Home > Sports News > West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction

The Queen Park's Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will set the scene for the second and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan, beginning on August 2, Friday.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction. (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction. (Image Credits: Windies Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 16:37 IST

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: The Queen Park’s Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will set the scene for the second and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan, beginning on August 2, Friday. After a 90-run win in the opening Test in Tarouba, the Caribbeans are riding high on confidence and will look to wrap up victory in the second game too, to register back-to-back series win.

With Pakistan turning to Babar Azam to revive their fortunes, it didn’t work in the series-opener as the tourists slumped to their eighth consecutive defeat in as many overseas Tests. Both batting and bowling were central to their defeats as the Caribbeans won key moments to wrest the initiative on their side. To make matters worse, the visitors have lost Shan Masood, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings of the opening Test, meaning there will be at least one forced change to the XI, while one can expect multiple ones as Pakistan look to draw level.

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Meanwhile, the West Indies didn’t play the perfect game but did plenty of good things to end up on the winning side. While the home side’s gameplay may need to be refined, their line-up is unlikely to go through any change unless there is an injury. But with spin likely to be a big factor, they could leave out one of the pacers and bring in another spinner in Joshua Bishop. The Caribbeans might also take comfort in knowing that Pakistan haven’t played a Test at the Queen Park’s Oval since 1993 and lost that game comprehensively. If the West Indies do win the series, it will be their first over Pakistan since 2000.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Details

  • Event: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
  • Tournament: West Indies tour of Pakistan
  • Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (IST)
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Queen Park’s Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Squads

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

When and Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

There is no TV telecast for the match but the live streaming of the fixture shall be available on FanCode.

Winner Prediction

West Indies seem overwhelming favourites, given the way they played in the first Test. Pakistan will need to play out of their skin across departments to outplay the hosts. Hence, the prediction is for the Caribbeans to win.

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West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction
Tags: Pakistan national cricket teamWest Indies National Cricket TeamWest Indies vs PakistanWI vs PAK

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West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction
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