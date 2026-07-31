West Indies vs Pakistan: Alzarri Joseph Breaks Silence on Test Snub After Daren Sammy’s Selection Claim

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is in the middle of turmoil with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and head coach Daren Sammy at war of words. With Joseph not playing in the test series against Pakistan, Sammy had issued a statement ahead of the first test. The head coach had said that the right-arm pacer “declined selection”. Now Joseph has hit back at the former West Indies captain, saying his statement was “controversial, without context”. While the hosts won the initial test against Pakistan, the statements issued by Sammy and Joseph have continued to make the headlines.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Alzarri Joseph Hits Back at Daren Sammy

While appearing on the Antigua Observer’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Alzarri Joseph talked about Daren Sammy. While expressing disappointment at the statement issued by the head coach, Joseph explained that he had a discussion with the board and the head coach ahead of the squad announcement.

“We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I’ve also had a chat with Cricket West Indies (CWI), and if you realise, the statement CWI released said ‘personal reasons’. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, knows exactly what that statement would have done. So, to be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement. Like I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public,” Joseph said.

WI vs PAK: Daren Sammy’s Statement on Alzarri Joseph in Focus

CWI released a public statement on July 23 announcing that West Indies players who will represent the team in the local matches against Pakistan would be without Joseph, as he had to attend to private matters. Even so, Sammy commented in a press event a day later and claimed that Joseph had rejected the selection.

Daren Sammy had said, “Joseph has declined selection. That’s the reality of the situation. He was selected. I mean, he’s now coming from injury, and for reasons since, he has declined the selection.”

Why was Alzarri Joseph not selected in West Indies’ Test Squad?

Alzarri Joseph explained that a stress fracture in his back has ruled him out of international cricket for the last year. He explained the degree of his injury which kept him out of the sport at the highest level. Joseph added, “We spoke about me playing the two Test matches here, playing five back-to-back ODIs (against New Zealand earlier this month) and how my body was feeling, and I knew to myself that my body was not ready to go into another Test series. So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context.”

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