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Home > Sports News > West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?

West Indies head into the WI vs PAK 2nd Test full of confidence after a 90-run victory in the series opener, putting Pakistan under pressure to avoid a 2-0 series defeat. With Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph spearheading the hosts' pace attack and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan carrying Pakistan's batting hopes, another fiercely contested Test is expected in Trinidad.

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second Test in an attempt to clinch the series. Image Credit: X/@windiescricket
West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second Test in an attempt to clinch the series. Image Credit: X/@windiescricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:50 IST

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: The second and last Test in the Pakistan tour to the West Indies 2026 is being played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, as the host nation is riding high after a fantastic win in the first Test of the series. West Indies won by a margin of 90 runs in the first Test at Brian Lara Cricket Academy to lead the series 1-0 and are now just a Test match away from getting their first-ever series win against Pakistan in more than 20 years.

Pakistan have to win, or they risk another Test series defeat abroad. The visitors haven’t done very well in recent away matches and would be hopeful to counter with better batting after they saw they were collapsing chasing 211 for 5 during the final innings of the first Test.

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West Indies vs Pakistan: Match Details

  • Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
  • Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  • Date: August 2-6, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Preview

The hosts begin the game with high hopes, having had Jayden Seales take five Test wickets that won the match in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test. The West Indies pace bowling unit has been regularly putting up difficulties for Pakistan’s batting lineup and shall again form part of their best strategy.

Pakistan, then again, have to look into form problems and the unavailability of players. Opener and former captain Shan Masood could not take part in the second Test as, during the 1st game, he had suffered a finger fracture. In his absence, they are left in a really big fix, since their batting unit still needs to become consistent.

Queen’s Park Oval tends to help the batsmen at the beginning, and later on it helps the bowlers as the pitch deteriorates. Past Test results at this stadium indicate that teams batting first usually have the upper hand and that fourth innings chasing is very tough.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Key Players to Watch

West Indies

  • Jayden Seales
  • Shamar Joseph
  • Shai Hope
  • Kavem Hodge

Pakistan

  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Salman Agha

West Indies vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The average score for the first batting side at Queen’s Park Oval is around 305, while the totals after the fourth innings sharply go down, showing how challenging chasing becomes later in the match. The fast bowling side would expect their ball to swing quite effectively with the new ball, whereas the slower bowlers might have their chances over the last two days.

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The West Indies seem to have the advantage at the start of the second Test. They have the morale, the home conditions and the pace attack that tore through Pakistan’s batting lineup in the preceding game. Pakistan does have enough strength to get the series back on track, even with the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the XI, but their recent away Test performances and the lack of Shan Masood do raise worries.

West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction: West Indies to win the 2nd Test and clinch the series 2-0. 

Also Read: Sakshi Chaudhary, Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medallist: Virat Kohli Connection, Biography, Boxing Career And Achievements

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West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?
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West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?
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