West Indies vs Pakistan, Test Series: Full Schedule, Venues And What to Expect as Babar Azam Begins Second Captaincy Stint

West Indies vs Pakistan: West Indies and Pakistan will battle it out in another two-Test series, more than a year after the Caribbeans tied an away series against the sub-continent nation. It is also a battle between the two bottom sides of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with the West Indies standing at 8th, with 1 victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan are last, managing only one victory in four games, including a humiliating series defeat to Bangladesh.

Following the 2-0 series defeat, the selectors have wielded the axe on Shan Masood captain, reinstating Babar Azam into the role. While Babar will have taken the learnings from his previous captaincy stint, which was a grim one, there will be pressure on him straight away to turn things around. Despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to give him a longer rope as skipper, the management or think tank will be looking up to Babar to not only inspire Pakistan to rise straightaway but also find his own form with the bat. While Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped, the likes of Mohammad Abbas, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Ali have the opportunity to blood themselves as the next-gen attack.

Meanwhile, the West Indies looks to have turned a corner after a shambolic series loss to Australia last year at home with a victory over Sri Lanka recently. Roston Chase has stepped up with the bat mightily, while the Caribbeans looks to have unearthed a genuine talent in Amir Jangoo, evidenced by his 233 against Sri Lanka at North Sound. With their pace battery also having a significant knowledge of the conditions, the hosts would back themselves to stand tall over a struggling Pakistan.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Test series, Schedule

1st Test: July 25 – July 29, 2026, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

2nd Test: August 2 – August 6, 2026, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs Pakistan: Test series, Squads

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Test series, Where to watch WI vs PAK in India?

There is no TV telecast of the series in India but the live streaming of the same shall be available on FanCode.