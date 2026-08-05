What Happened With Qudratullah Khan? Pakistani Boxer Gone Missing From Glasgow Hotel After Commonwealth Games 2026

What Happened With Qudratullah Khan? Pakistani boxer Qudratullah Khan has reportedly gone missing in Glasgow just hours before Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games 2026 contingent was due to return home. According to officials from the Pakistan Boxing Federation, the boxer disappeared from the team hotel during the early hours of Tuesday, August 4, prompting immediate concern among team management. The incident has added to Pakistan’s disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, which ended with just one medal. Here is everything we know so far.

What Happened to Qudratullah Khan?

According to officials from the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Qudratullah Khan was last seen in his hotel room at approximately 2:00 AM in Glasgow. The Pakistan contingent was scheduled to assemble in the hotel lobby at around 9:00 AM before departing for home following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2026.

However, when team officials went to collect him, Qudratullah was nowhere to be found. Federation sources confirmed that his passport and return ticket remained with the team manager, making his disappearance even more unusual. At the time of writing, no official explanation has been provided regarding his whereabouts.

Has This Happened Before?

Unfortunately for Pakistan boxing, this is not the first such incident involving one of its athletes during an overseas tour. In 2025, promising boxer Zohaib reportedly went missing during an international competition in Italy. There have also been previous instances where members of Pakistan’s national boxing squad allegedly disappeared while travelling abroad for international events.

Who is Qudratullah Khan?

Qudratullah Khan is a Pakistani boxer who represented his country at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Although he did not finish on the podium, he was part of Pakistan’s 21-member contingent at the Games. His reported disappearance from the team hotel has now become the biggest talking point surrounding Pakistan’s boxing squad following the conclusion of the tournament.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Campaign

Pakistan endured one of its poorest Commonwealth Games campaigns in history, finishing with only one medal. Boxer Fatima Zahra secured the country’s lone podium finish by winning bronze in the women’s 60kg category, becoming the first Pakistani female boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal.