Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

Gavaskar asked the masterminds behind the attack a powerful question: “What has all this fighting achieved?”

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

Sunil Gavaskar


Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on April 22. Speaking ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, Gavaskar delivered a heartfelt message urging peace and questioning the senseless violence.

Gavaskar asked the masterminds behind the attack a powerful question: “What has all this fighting achieved?” He expressed his grief and solidarity with the victims’ families, adding that such brutality only deepens the nation’s wounds without serving any meaningful purpose.

“I send my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved and dear ones. It has affected all of us Indians,” said Gavaskar. “For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, has it? So for the next 78,000 years and all the years after that, nothing is going to change. So why don’t we live in peace instead and make our country strong? That is my appeal.”

The Pahalgam attack has drawn comparisons to some of India’s darkest moments in recent history, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama tragedy, sparking a national outcry and widespread mourning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a mark of respect, the April 23 IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad began with a minute’s silence. Players and umpires also wore black armbands to honour the victims. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) suspended all in-match entertainment during the game no music, fireworks, cheerleaders, or DJs were present.

Adding to the show of unity, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reaffirmed India’s firm stand against terrorism, stating that India will not engage in any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan going forward.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Halted In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sunil Gavaskar

After an all-party meetin

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban
Trump said, “I am not h

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Indian cricket icon Sunil

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace...
Everyone condemned the Pa

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After