‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on April 22. Speaking ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, Gavaskar delivered a heartfelt message urging peace and questioning the senseless violence.

Gavaskar asked the masterminds behind the attack a powerful question: “What has all this fighting achieved?” He expressed his grief and solidarity with the victims’ families, adding that such brutality only deepens the nation’s wounds without serving any meaningful purpose.

“I send my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved and dear ones. It has affected all of us Indians,” said Gavaskar. “For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, has it? So for the next 78,000 years and all the years after that, nothing is going to change. So why don’t we live in peace instead and make our country strong? That is my appeal.”

The Pahalgam attack has drawn comparisons to some of India’s darkest moments in recent history, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama tragedy, sparking a national outcry and widespread mourning.

As a mark of respect, the April 23 IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad began with a minute’s silence. Players and umpires also wore black armbands to honour the victims. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) suspended all in-match entertainment during the game no music, fireworks, cheerleaders, or DJs were present.

Adding to the show of unity, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reaffirmed India’s firm stand against terrorism, stating that India will not engage in any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan going forward.

