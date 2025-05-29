Home
What If PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Gets Washed Out? Here’s What Happens Next

What If PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Gets Washed Out? Here's What Happens Next


The IPL 2025 playoffs are set to begin with a high-stakes showdown between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

With both sides still chasing their maiden IPL title, this match is more than just another qualifier—it’s a chance to etch their name in history. PBKS last reached the final in 2014, while RCB have experienced the heartbreak of being runners-up three times.

Rain Threat Looms Over Qualifier 1

Originally, the playoffs were to be hosted in Kolkata and Hyderabad. However, due to a week-long suspension following the India-Pakistan conflict, the BCCI had to reshuffle the itinerary.

As a result, the playoffs have been shifted to Punjab and Ahmedabad—locations where rain remains a significant threat.

Now, if weather conditions lead to a complete washout in tonight’s Qualifier 1, the fate of both teams will hinge on their league stage standings.

Since Punjab Kings topped the table, they would automatically advance to the final if no ball is bowled. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished lower in the rankings, would still get another shot—they’d move on to Qualifier 2 to face the winner of the Eliminator.

What the IPL Rulebook Says About Delays

In situations where rain or other interruptions occur, the IPL has provisions to try and squeeze in a result.

Clause 13.7.3 of the IPL Playing Conditions outlines: “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of… up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches (shall be available).”

“For the avoidance of doubt, if extra time is required to be used, it will be taken in the following sequence. In the event of a delayed start or interruption, the provision of… one hundred and twenty minutes for play-off matches extra time is to be used first, followed by the time allocated for time outs’ and then the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).”

“For clarity, the changeover period (maximum 10 mins) for a Super Over after the main match is not to be taken into account when applying any permitted extra time available.”

These rules give the match officials a buffer to push the game as late as possible before declaring a washout.

Is There a Reserve Day?

While most major cricket tournaments include reserve days for key knockout matches, the IPL is less clear on that front this year.

The playing conditions state that reserve days would be specified along with the schedule. But with the revised fixtures coming into play after the earlier suspension, there’s been no official confirmation regarding any reserve days for the playoffs.

This includes the final, scheduled for June 3, which as of now, also appears to have no confirmed reserve date.

