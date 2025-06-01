Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
  What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?

Mumbai Indians enter this match with a strong sense of momentum. They brushed aside Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, keeping their dream of a sixth IPL title alive.

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?


The high-pressure IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians faced a frustrating delay on Sunday as rain interrupted play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and decided to bowl first, but rain arrived shortly after.

Washed Out Match? Here’s Who Goes Through

If the weather does not improve and the match is abandoned without a result, it will be Punjab Kings who go through to the final.

This is because PBKS finished higher in the league standings. They secured the top position at the end of the group stage, while Mumbai Indians ended up in fourth place.

By virtue of finishing higher in the table, Punjab Kings would move ahead to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. It would be a chance for PBKS to fight for their first-ever IPL title.

PBKS Looks to Bounce Back, MI Riding High

Punjab will need to recover quickly from their previous setback. They suffered an eight-wicket loss to RCB in Qualifier 1, which has added pressure going into this crucial clash.

For coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, the immediate goal is to lift team morale and address key weaknesses, especially in their bowling unit.

“The task would be to ensure their players put behind the crushing defeat in their last game and channel their energies to fight the fires that have erupted, particularly in the bowling line-up, where Arshdeep Singh is carrying extra pressure.”

The absence of Marco Jansen and the unavailability of Yuzvendra Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, left a noticeable gap. PBKS struggled to apply pressure on a spicy wicket in Mullanpur during their match against RCB.

MI’s Momentum and the Weather Factor

Mumbai Indians enter this match with a strong sense of momentum. They brushed aside Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, keeping their dream of a sixth IPL title alive.

The performance of their recent additions has been a big boost. Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson adapted quickly and delivered important contributions in their last game.

“MI will also be particularly pleased with how their new recruits Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson eased into the heat of the competition to deliver their bits, which in the end, proved vital in crushing GT on a batting-friendly pitch.”

Fans are hoping for an uninterrupted match. Weather forecasts are optimistic, with temperatures in Ahmedabad expected around 34 degrees Celsius and no chance of rain, according to Accuweather.

All eyes are now on the skies and the ground staff, as both teams wait to see who will earn the right to challenge RCB for the IPL 2025 crown.

ALSO READ: RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player Of The Match

 

