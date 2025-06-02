Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here’s Who Might Win the Trophy

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here’s Who Might Win the Trophy

Rain already disrupted PBKS’s Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians, with a 135-minute delay before play began.

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here’s Who Might Win the Trophy

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here's Who Might Win the Trophy


The IPL 2025 final is set to be a historic showdown between two teams chasing their first-ever title — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The much-anticipated clash, led by Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer respectively, will take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both Teams Hungry for Glory

Both franchises have been part of the IPL since its inception and are now just one win away from ending their long wait for silverware.

RCB earned their ticket to the final with a commanding 8-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1 held in Mullanpur on May 29.

PBKS, however, bounced back in style by defeating Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This season, the two sides have faced off three times. PBKS drew first blood with a 5-wicket win in Bengaluru on April 18.

But RCB struck back hard, winning the next two encounters — by 7 wickets on April 20 and then again by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1.

Heading into the final, RCB will look to make it three in a row, while PBKS will aim for payback in front of a massive crowd at the world’s largest stadium.

Interestingly, PBKS have won both matches they’ve played at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. Iyer and his squad will hope to keep that streak alive on the big night.

Weather Could Be a Game-Changer

Rain already disrupted PBKS’s Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians, with a 135-minute delay before play began.

Now, weather forecasts hint that rain might interfere with the final on Tuesday too — potentially putting a damper on the championship decider.

What if the Final Is Washed Out?

In case rain forces a no-result on Tuesday, the IPL has scheduled a reserve day for the final — Wednesday, June 4.

If weather plays spoilsport again and no play is possible on the reserve day either, the match regulations state:

“The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question.”

If even a Super Over isn’t feasible due to rain:

“Then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table… will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.”

In the league phase, both RCB and PBKS tallied 19 points with 9 wins and 1 draw.

However, PBKS had a superior Net Run Rate (+0.372) compared to RCB (+0.301), placing them at the top of the table.

So, if the rain refuses to relent on both days, PBKS would be crowned IPL 2025 champions — without a ball bowled in the final.

ALSO READ: Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot – ‘Knew That Was a Danger’

 

Filed under

ipl IPL Final Punjab Kings RCB

The death toll from flood

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End
newsx

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection
After Delhi HC Dubs Madra

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back...
5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Sc

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant
Pakistan’s battle again

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer
newsx

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here’s Who Might...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back To Their Native Districts

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back...

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer

Entertainment

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth