Rain already disrupted PBKS’s Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians, with a 135-minute delay before play began.

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here's Who Might Win the Trophy

The IPL 2025 final is set to be a historic showdown between two teams chasing their first-ever title — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The much-anticipated clash, led by Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer respectively, will take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both Teams Hungry for Glory

Both franchises have been part of the IPL since its inception and are now just one win away from ending their long wait for silverware.

RCB earned their ticket to the final with a commanding 8-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1 held in Mullanpur on May 29.

PBKS, however, bounced back in style by defeating Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This season, the two sides have faced off three times. PBKS drew first blood with a 5-wicket win in Bengaluru on April 18.

But RCB struck back hard, winning the next two encounters — by 7 wickets on April 20 and then again by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1.

Heading into the final, RCB will look to make it three in a row, while PBKS will aim for payback in front of a massive crowd at the world’s largest stadium.

Interestingly, PBKS have won both matches they’ve played at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. Iyer and his squad will hope to keep that streak alive on the big night.

Weather Could Be a Game-Changer

Rain already disrupted PBKS’s Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians, with a 135-minute delay before play began.

Now, weather forecasts hint that rain might interfere with the final on Tuesday too — potentially putting a damper on the championship decider.

What if the Final Is Washed Out?

In case rain forces a no-result on Tuesday, the IPL has scheduled a reserve day for the final — Wednesday, June 4.

If weather plays spoilsport again and no play is possible on the reserve day either, the match regulations state:

“The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question.”

If even a Super Over isn’t feasible due to rain:

“Then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table… will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.”

In the league phase, both RCB and PBKS tallied 19 points with 9 wins and 1 draw.

However, PBKS had a superior Net Run Rate (+0.372) compared to RCB (+0.301), placing them at the top of the table.

So, if the rain refuses to relent on both days, PBKS would be crowned IPL 2025 champions — without a ball bowled in the final.

ALSO READ: Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot – ‘Knew That Was a Danger’