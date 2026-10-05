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Home > Sports News > What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest

What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest

Michael Bracewell has signed a New Zealand Cricket casual contract for the 2026-27 season, allowing him to pursue Big Bash League opportunities while remaining available for Black Caps selection. The NZC casual contract offers flexibility, financial support, and a pathway to international cricket.

Michael Bracewell has opted for a casual contract from New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season. Image Credit: ANI
Michael Bracewell has opted for a casual contract from New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 13:04 IST

New Zealand Cricket Casual Contract: New Zealand’s all-rounder Michael Bracewell has opted to take a casual contract for the 2026-27 season. The reason behind Bracewell’s move is his pursuit of an opportunity in the Big Bash League (BBL). 

New Zealand Cricket: Michael Bracewell Opts For Casual Contract

Bracewell, who has played 105 times for New Zealand across all three formats, will feature in the limited-overs series against India beginning this month. The 35-year-old joins Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert among players who have opted for the casual contract system, which allows them to play in high-paying Twenty20 leagues while remaining available for national duty.

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“As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Bracewell said in a statement.

“I’m still very much committed to the Black Caps and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series.” Batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on NZC’s central contract list.

What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket?

The Casual Playing Contract introduced by New Zealand Cricket is a flexible contract that underpins the conditions of players who have not been centrally contracted by the board but are still eligible for national selection. This offers NZC the opportunit to have the immediate availability of talented cricketers and gives the players job stability and a pathway to the Black Caps or White Ferns.

Players are paid if they are nominated on an NZC special assignment, sent on a training camp or have been selected for any other type of NZC responsibility or excursion. This contract is mainly advantageous to developing, returning, and overseas-based players who are maintaining domestic and overseas league commitments.

A relaxed contract also benefits New Zealand in this age of globe-trotting franchise cricket, as it enables players to have more freedom by not being tied down to the full duration of a central contract and they can still be considered for international selection.

The players benefit from financial backing and ongoing access to top-level resources and the national programme. The NZC gains from a larger player base retained within the national programme, boosting the depth of the squad and the succession planning for future international tournaments.

Also Read: Who Will Replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in ODIs? Former Indian Test Cricketer Skips Shubman Gill to Name This T20I Batter as Frontrunner

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What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest
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What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest

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What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest
What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest
What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest
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What is a Casual Contract Offered by New Zealand Cricket? NZ All-Rounder Opts For Unique Contract Amid BBL Interest

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