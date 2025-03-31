What Is Chorionic Gonadotrophin? Understanding The Substance Behind Jurickson Profar’s Suspension

Profar, in his apology following the suspension, expressed deep regret over the situation, stating, "Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career."

Atlanta Braves star Jurickson Profar has been handed an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). The 32-year-old outfielder, who was hit with the suspension by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday, will be sidelined until late June and will be ineligible for postseason play if the Braves make the playoffs.

In an official statement, the Braves expressed their disappointment, stating that they were “surprised and extremely disappointed” by the news of Profar’s positive test. The team also reaffirmed its commitment to MLB’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program, which aims to prevent the use of performance-enhancing drugs. The statement concluded with hopes that Profar will learn from this experience.

What is Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)?

Chorionic Gonadotropin, or hCG, is a naturally occurring hormone most commonly known for its role in pregnancy. Produced by the placenta during pregnancy, hCG helps maintain progesterone levels, which are crucial for fetal development. However, hCG is also produced in small quantities by the pituitary gland.

Medically, hCG is used to treat infertility issues. In women, it is used to trigger ovulation, while in men, it is sometimes used to stimulate the production of testosterone, a hormone that plays a vital role in muscle development and overall athletic performance. This is the reason why hCG is banned in professional sports: it can have performance-enhancing effects, particularly boosting testosterone levels and aiding in muscle building, which can unfairly benefit athletes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jurickson Profar’s Statement and Apology

Profar, in his apology following the suspension, expressed deep regret over the situation, stating, “Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career.” He clarified that he has “never tested positive” for performance-enhancing substances before and emphasized that he would never intentionally use a banned substance. Profar accepted MLB’s decision, taking full responsibility for the incident.

“My love and respect for the game have always been my driving force, and I have always played the game with the utmost passion and integrity,” said Profar. “It is painful because my actions contradict everything I stand for as a player and teammate.”

What Does This Mean for the Braves?

Profar’s suspension will have significant implications for the Braves, as the team will be without the veteran outfielder for the duration of the 80-game penalty. This suspension means Profar will miss a crucial portion of the season, including any potential postseason games should the Braves qualify. The team’s management will have to adjust accordingly to fill his spot in the lineup.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of strict anti-doping regulations in sports. MLB’s commitment to maintaining fairness in the game is reflected in the punishment, which aims to deter players from using substances that can give them an unfair advantage.

The use of performance-enhancing drugs like hCG is closely monitored by professional sports leagues to ensure that athletes compete on a level playing field. As evidenced by Profar’s suspension, MLB’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program works to identify and punish those who violate the rules.

Athletes are continually tested to prevent doping scandals and maintain the integrity of the game. As for Profar, his experience will serve as a cautionary tale for other players about the consequences of failing to comply with these regulations.

ALSO READ: Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tests Positive For Banned Substance