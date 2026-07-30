What is FIFA Forward Enterprise? Why FIFA Wants a $20 Billion Commercial Subsidiary And What it Means For Football: EXPLAINED

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has unveiled an ambitious proposal that could reshape the commercial future of world football. The governing body is seeking approval from its 211 member associations to establish a new commercial subsidiary, valued at around $20 billion, while allowing outside investors to buy a minority stake for the first time.

The proposal, however, has sparked an intense debate. Supporters believe it could generate unprecedented funding for football development, while critics argue it risks commercialising the sport’s governing body and weakening its independence.

What Is FIFA Forward Enterprise?

The proposed entity, called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), would serve as a separate commercial arm responsible for managing FIFA’s revenue-generating operations.

Its portfolio would include broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, ticket sales, licensing and merchandising, as well as the commercial operations linked to FIFA competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

According to reports, FIFA has valued the subsidiary at approximately $20 billion following an assessment by JPMorgan, which is also advising the organisation on the transaction.

Gianni Infantino, in an interview with himself, calls FIFA Forward Enterprise part of a “democratic” and “consultation” process. He gave federations until Sept 19 to accept. If it passes, they each get $40 mil. If it fails, $10 mil. pic.twitter.com/P0YfbcnDPp — Margaret Fleming (@mgfleming12) July 29, 2026

Under the proposed structure, FIFA would retain majority ownership while selling up to a 20% minority stake to external investors. The governing body says the move would raise billions of dollars without giving up control over football’s governance or its competitions.

Why Does FIFA Want This?

Infantino believes separating FIFA’s commercial business from its governing responsibilities will unlock greater value from its expanding tournament portfolio and create significantly more resources for football development worldwide.

In a letter sent to FIFA’s member associations, Infantino described the proposal as the next phase of the organisation’s expansion strategy. He assured members that FIFA would continue to hold perpetual majority ownership of FFE while retaining exclusive authority over sporting matters, competition rules and decision-making.

If approved, the new funding programme would begin in 2027.

How Much Funding Could Associations Receive?

One of the proposal’s biggest attractions is the promise of substantially increased financial support for national football associations.

Each of FIFA’s 211 member associations could receive up to $20 million as a one-off “Fast-Forward” payment, along with another $20 million through the FIFA Forward development programme during the 2027-2030 cycle.

That would take total funding to as much as $40 million over four years. FIFA has also projected increased development funding of up to $22 million during the 2031-2034 cycle and up to $24 million between 2035 and 2038.

Member associations have until September 19, 2026, to approve participation in order to qualify for the one-off Fast-Forward payment.

Infantino also warned of the consequences of rejecting the proposal. As quoted by The Times, he wrote, “Should you wish to proceed, this USD 10bn package will become available as of 1 January 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.”

Why Is The Proposal Facing Criticism?

The plan has drawn criticism from several football bodies, many claiming they first learned about it through media reports instead of formal consultation.

UEFA delivered one of the strongest responses, stating, “Crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade… None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

The European governing body later added, “This says everything you need to know about this plan.”

CONCACAF also expressed disappointment over the lack of prior consultation, while England’s Football Association said it was “completely unaware” of the proposal and had not been provided with sufficient details.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also opposed the move, telling Reuters, “Football belongs to no individual and to no institution. It belongs to the people.”

The proposal must now secure majority support from FIFA’s 211 member associations and receive approval from the FIFA Council before FIFA Forward Enterprise can become a reality.