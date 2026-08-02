What Is India’s Most Successful Commonwealth Games Edition? Can They Rewrite Record Books In Glasgow?

Commonwealth Games 2026: While India have touched some unparalleled highs at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, there have also been some disappointments that the country has had to endure. While several Indian athletes etched themselves into the history books, a few others failed to live up to the heights expected of them to reach. But can the sub-continent nation make Glasgow 2026 their most successful Commonwealth Games edition?

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can India make Glasgow their most successful Commonwealth Games edition?

For the unversed, India’s most successful Commonwealth Games came in 2010 hosted by Delhi when they bagged a jaw-dropping 101 medals, laced with 39 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. That year saw the host nation finish second behind Australia, who were miles ahead among the 71 nations with a tally of 177 medals that had 74 gold, 55 silver and 48 bronze.

By contrast, India only have 39 medals on what is the final day of Commonwealth Games and cannot cross the tally of 101 achieved 16 years ago at home. They had the chance to add more on Day 11 in Glasgow as Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 40 KMS points race), Harshveer Singh (40 KMS points race), Avtar Singh (Men’s -100 KG Judo), Ishroop Narang (Women’s -78 KG Judo), Yash Ghanghas (Men’s +100 KG) and Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final). But none of them could chalk out success. But they still have an opportunity when Lisha Das partakes in the Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final in para cycling as a medal is at stake.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the medallists so far for India?

Below is the list of gold medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026

Weightlifting – Women’s 48kg: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Para-Athletics – Women’s Shot Put F57: Sharmila Dhankar

Para-Athletics – Men’s 100m T47: Dilip Gavit

Judo – Women’s 48kg: Asmita Dey

Judo – Men’s 60kg: Harsh Singh

Para-Athletics – Men’s Shot Put F57: Soman Rana

Boxing – Women’s Category: Preeti Pawar

Boxing – Women’s Category: Jaismine Lamboria

Boxing – Women’s Category: Sakshi Chaudhary

Boxing – Women’s Category: Priya Ghanghas

Boxing – Women’s Category: Arundhati Choudhary

Boxing – Men’s Category: Sachin Siwach

Boxing – Men’s Category: Ankush Panghal

Below is the list of silver medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026

Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra

Athletics – Men’s Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar

Athletics – Men’s Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel

Athletics – Men’s High Jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Athletics – Men’s 10,000m: Gulveer Singh

Weightlifting – Men’s 60kg: Rishikanta Singh

Weightlifting – Men’s 65kg: Muthupandi Raja

Weightlifting – Women’s 53kg: Gyaneshwari Yadav

Weightlifting – Men’s 79kg: Valluri Ajaya Babu

Weightlifting – Women’s 69kg: Harjinder Kaur

Weightlifting – Men’s +110kg: Lovepreet Singh

Boxing – Women’s 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing – Men’s 90+kg: Narender Berwal

Boxing – Men’s 55kg: Jadumani Singh

Judo – Women’s 57kg: Yamini Mourya

Para-Athletics – Men’s 100m T47: Mohammed Basil

Para-Athletics – Men’s Shot Put F57: Shubham Juyal

Below is the list of bronze medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026