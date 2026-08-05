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Home > Sports News > What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral

What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral

No.1 ranked ICC T20I batter and Team India star Ishan Kishan was recently spotted at the Patna Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office as an assistant manager, grabbing the eyeballs of one and all.

What Is Ishan Kishan's Salary From RBI? India's T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral. (Image Credits: X)
What Is Ishan Kishan's Salary From RBI? India's T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 18:00 IST

No.1 ranked ICC T20I batter and Team India star Ishan Kishan was recently spotted at the Patna Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office as an assistant manager, grabbing the eyeballs of one and all. With pictures of the southpaw wearing the RBI ID Card around his neck rapidly going viral on social media and photos with fellow colleagues, Kishan’s salary from his assistant manager job has become a talking point.

What is Ishan Kishan’s salary as the assistant manager in RBI?

The Bihar-born cricketer currently holds the position of the Assistant Manager, having been reportedly appointed in the role in 2017 under the sports quota. At the time, the southpaw was only 18 years old and an emerging cricketer. The explosive batter has also represented the RBI in major domestic tournaments like the DY Patil Trophy. The 28-year-old reports to the RBI office to register his presence whenever he is away from cricket.

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With the role of the Assistant Manager being a prestigious Grade-A level position at the RBI, the basic pay reportedly ranges from ₹45000 – 49000k. The addition of dearness allowance, house rent, and other government benefits, the salary extends to ₹90000 to 1,15,000. The necessary deductions means the SunRisers Hyderabad star receives ₹75000-90000 in hand from RBI.

When will Ishan Kishan return to cricket?

Meanwhile, it will not be long before the southpaw returns to playing professional cricket as he will resume it with the Duleep Trophy, beginning on August 23. The 28-year-old will lead the East Zone, who will face the North Zone in the playoffs clash on August 23, Sunday.

He had a patchy tour of Ireland and England but played well in Zimbabwe, racking up scores of 35, 81 and 29 as Team India won the series 3-0, thereby also regaining the No.1 T20I ranking. After accumulating 317 runs in nine matches to usher the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup glory earlier this year, Kishan also enjoyed a productive IPL 2026. With Pat Cummins injured, he captained the Orange Army in the first half of the ten-team event and finished the edition with 602 runs in 15 games alongside a strike rate of 182.42.

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What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral
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What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral
What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral
What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral
What Is Ishan Kishan’s Salary From RBI? India’s T20I Star Spotted In Patna With ID Card Around His Neck As Pictures Go Viral

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