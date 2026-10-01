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Home > Sports News > What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here

What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here

What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team: As Kolkata prepares to welcome the five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil, preparations for the team's visit are being planned down to the smallest detail. The menu includes eggs, grilled meats, Norwegian salmon, farofa, fresh fruits, breads, yoghurt and a variety of desserts, with separate options planned for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals.

What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here
What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 12:29 IST

What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team: As Kolkata prepares to welcome the five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil, preparations for the team’s visit are being planned down to the smallest detail. Alongside arrangements for the Brazilian contingent’s stay, an elaborate food requirement list offers a glimpse into what Vinicius Jr. and his teammates could be served during their time in the city. The menu includes eggs, grilled meats, Norwegian salmon, farofa, fresh fruits, breads, yoghurt and a variety of desserts, with separate options planned for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals.

What Will the Brazilian Football Team Have for Breakfast?

Breakfast for the Brazilian contingent is expected to feature a substantial selection of protein, breads, beverages and other accompaniments. Eggs will be a major part of the spread, with boiled eggs and omelettes among the options, alongside smoked turkey breast and shredded chicken.

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  • Eggs: Boiled eggs and omelettes
  • Protein: Smoked turkey breast and shredded chicken
  • Breads: Ciabatta, French bread, whole-wheat brioche and bagels
  • Other Options: Oatmeal porridge and boiled potatoes
  • Beverages: Coffee, espresso, cappuccino, tea, herbal tea, mint tea, milk and hot water
  • Additional Items: Yoghurt, lemonade and fresh fruit

What Is on the Brazilian Team’s Lunch Menu?

Lunch brings a wider selection, with fresh vegetables, protein-rich foods, carbohydrates and other accompaniments. The salad section includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, carrots and arugula, while cashews, almonds and walnuts are also part of the spread.

  • Salads: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, carrots and arugula
  • Nuts: Cashews, almonds and walnuts
  • Protein: Chicken, tuna, lentils and chickpeas
  • Carbohydrates: Rice, spaghetti and potatoes
  • Vegetables: A selection of vegetables to accompany the main meal

Brazilian Touch With Farofa on the Menu

The food requirements also include a distinct Brazilian touch with farofa, a traditional Brazilian preparation made with toasted cassava flour. Norwegian salmon with teriyaki sauce adds an international element to the menu.

What Will Brazil Players Have for Dinner?

Dinner will continue with a combination of grilled meats, fish, carbohydrates, vegetables and salads. Grilled chicken, pork and fish are among the options, while Norwegian salmon also features on the menu.

  • Main Protein Options: Grilled chicken, pork, fish and Norwegian salmon
  • Accompaniments: Rice, beans and potatoes
  • Vegetables: A selection of vegetables and salads

Late-Night Food Arrangements for Brazil

The planning extends beyond regular meal timings, with a separate late-night spread for the Brazilian contingent. The selection includes breads, eggs, meat, yoghurt and fruit, ensuring that food remains available for the players after their regular meals.

What Desserts Are on Brazil’s Food List?

The Brazilian team’s food requirements also include several sweet treats as well as lighter alternatives. Carrot cake, Belgian waffles, banana-based Brazilian desserts and dulce de leche are among the dessert options, while sugar-free cake is also included.

  • Desserts: Carrot cake, Belgian waffles and banana-based Brazilian desserts
  • Sweet Option: Dulce de leche
  • Sugar-Free Option: Sugar-free cake
  • Lighter Choices: Fresh fruits, nuts, dry fruits and different varieties of yoghurt

Special Dietary Requirements for Brazil Team

The preparation of food for the Brazilian contingent is also expected to follow specific dietary requirements. Controlled oil usage is part of the planning, with olive oil among the preferred choices.

Brazil’s Kolkata Visit: More Than Just Football

With Vinicius Jr. and other Brazil stars expected in Kolkata, anticipation around the five-time world champions’ visit is building ahead of their arrival. While fans will be focused on the Brazilian players’ performances on the football pitch, an equally detailed operation will be taking place behind the scenes to ensure the team’s food requirements are met throughout their stay.

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What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here
What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here
What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here
What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here
What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here

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