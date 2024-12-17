What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

In cricket, the follow-on is a strategic decision that allows the team leading in the first innings to ask the opposition to bat again immediately. This rule is often a critical move in long-format matches, where captains must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of enforcing it.

The follow on is an optional rule in cricket where the team that batted second can be asked to play its second innings immediately after completing the first, depending on the lead set by the first team. This rule comes into play when the difference in runs (lead) between the two teams in their respective first innings surpasses a predefined margin.

The follow on is typically used in long-format cricket, such as international Test matches and domestic First Class cricket. In these formats, each team is generally required to bat twice, and a match cannot end until at least three innings are completed.

Who Decides to Enforce the Rule?

The decision to enforce the follow-on rests with the captain of the team that batted first. The captain may opt for the follow-on if their team holds a commanding position and believes that bowling the opposition out twice within the first innings will expedite a result.

According to Law 14.2 of the Laws of Cricket, the captain must inform the opposing captain and the umpires of the intention to enforce the follow-on. Once the decision has been communicated, it cannot be altered.

What is the Minimum Lead Required to Enforce the Follow On?

The lead required to enforce the follow on varies depending on the length of the match. As per Law 14 of the Laws of Cricket:

For a five-day Test match or longer, a team needs a lead of 200 runs or more to enforce the follow-on.

match or longer, a team needs a lead of or more to enforce the follow-on. In domestic First Class tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy , the lead required is 150 runs or more.

tournaments such as the , the lead required is or more. For two-day cricket , the required lead is reduced to 100 runs .

, the required lead is reduced to . In matches lasting just one day, a lead of 75 runs is sufficient.

Additionally, Law 14.1.3 specifies that the required lead may be adjusted if the first day of a multi-day match is washed out. In such cases, the lead requirement is calculated based on the number of remaining days, with the day play commences counting as a full day.

Why Do Teams Enforce the Follow On?

Teams generally enforce the follow on to avoid a drawn match and capitalize on the opposition’s fragile morale, especially if they have posted a low total in their first innings. By enforcing the follow-on, the captain can also give the bowlers an opportunity to attack again while the opposition is still under pressure. However, this decision is not without risks, as it places additional physical strain on the bowlers.

The psychological advantage of keeping the pressure on the opposition and maintaining aggression is another reason why teams may choose to enforce the follow-on when the conditions are favorable.

Why Do Some Teams Avoid Enforcing it?

In recent years, the trend of teams opting out of the follow-on has increased. Captains have become more cautious about the physical toll on their bowlers, especially in matches that stretch over several days. Additionally, there is the possibility that a team might be required to bat last on a deteriorating pitch, which can make batting more difficult as the match progresses.

Since 1880, the follow-on has been enforced in 294 Test matches. Remarkably, there have been only three instances where a team lost after enforcing the follow-on. Interestingly, all three of these instances involved Australia: twice against England and once against India.

Also Read: Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment