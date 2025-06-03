Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
What Is The Prize Money For IPL 2025 Winner And Runner-Up? Find Out The Full Amount!

RCB and PBKS face off in IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad. ₹47 crore in total prize money awaits teams and players. Watch live on Star Sports and JioCinema for free.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up for the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. This final match will decide who lifts the coveted trophy and takes home a massive ₹20 crore prize, with the runner-up receiving ₹13.5 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained a substantial prize pool this season, underlining the IPL’s global stature as the premier T20 league. The total prize money for the season stands at ₹47 crore, which is shared among the top four teams and individual award winners.

Prize Money Distribution – Teams and Players

Here’s how the IPL 2025 prize money is divided:

  • Champions: ₹20 crore

  • Runners-up: ₹13.5 crore

  • Third Place: ₹7 crore

  • Fourth Place: ₹6.5 crore

In addition, individual players are also rewarded for their performances:

  • Orange Cap (Most Runs): ₹10 lakh

  • Purple Cap (Most Wickets): ₹10 lakh

  • Emerging Player of the Season: ₹10 lakh

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP): ₹10 lakh

  • Super Striker of the Season: ₹10 lakh

  • Fantasy Player of the Season: ₹10 lakh

  • Maximum Sixes Award: ₹10 lakh

Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna (both from Gujarat Titans) currently lead the race for the Orange and Purple Caps, while Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians is a strong contender for the MVP award.

Additionally, for IPL 2025, the BCCI has introduced a new match fee structure. Every playing member, including the Impact Player, will now receive ₹7.5 lakh per match, adding to their overall earnings.

RCB vs PBKS – Who Has the Edge?

Heading into the final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru appear to have a slight advantage over Punjab Kings, owing to their consistent form and composure in pressure situations. With players like Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood in top form, RCB seem well-positioned to claim their first IPL title.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, will not go down easily. Their fearless and unpredictable style, highlighted in their Qualifier 2 win against Mumbai Indians, makes them a formidable side. Iyer’s leadership and strong support from players like Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma ensure PBKS stays in the hunt.

According to experts and popular AI predictions:

  • Grok and ChatGPT both lean towards RCB as favorites, citing their strong squad balance and high-pressure game experience.

  • Gemini also sees RCB having a slight edge but calls the final a tough battle where toss, dew, and nerves could swing the game either way.

How to Watch IPL 2025 Final Live

Fans in India can catch the IPL 2025 final live on the Star Sports Network, with comprehensive TV coverage and commentary. For online viewers, JioCinema offers free live streaming with commentary in multiple languages, ensuring fans don’t miss the action—whether at home or on the move.

