Saturday, March 22, 2025
  What Is The 'Second Ball' Rule In IPL 2025? Here's All Other Key Rule Changes

What Is The ‘Second Ball’ Rule In IPL 2025? Here’s All Other Key Rule Changes

The 'Second Ball' rule allows teams bowling in the second innings of night matches to switch to a fresh but pre-conditioned ball after the 11th over, if excessive dew is affecting play.

What Is The ‘Second Ball’ Rule In IPL 2025? Here’s All Other Key Rule Changes


With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to kick off on March 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a groundbreaking rule aimed at addressing the dew factor in night matches. The ‘Second Ball’ rule, one of the key updates for the upcoming season, is expected to bring a significant change to how evening games are played, particularly in high-pressure run chases.

Understanding the ‘Second Ball’ Rule

The ‘Second Ball’ rule allows teams bowling in the second innings of night matches to switch to a fresh but pre-conditioned ball after the 11th over, if excessive dew is affecting play. The decision to change the ball will be made by on-field umpires based on the prevailing conditions.

Why Was This Rule Introduced?

Dew has long been a major factor in T20 cricket, often tilting the balance in favor of the batting side. Bowlers, especially spinners, struggle to grip and turn the ball effectively when dew sets in, reducing their ability to contain runs and take wickets. The challenge of gripping a wet ball has led to several instances where captains, including former India skipper MS Dhoni, have voiced concerns over the undue advantage it provides to teams batting second.

By allowing a ball change, the BCCI aims to ensure a fairer contest between bat and ball, preventing dew from being a decisive factor in crucial encounters.

How Will It Work?

  • The rule applies only to night matches where dew is significantly impacting play.
  • The on-field umpires will assess the condition of the ball after the 11th over of the second innings.
  • If the umpires determine that dew is making it difficult for the bowling team, they will approve the use of a second ball.
  • The new ball will not be completely fresh but will be scuffed and pre-conditioned to match the wear of the previous ball, ensuring no undue advantage is given to either side.

Impact on IPL 2025

The introduction of the ‘Second Ball’ rule is expected to create a more level playing field, especially for bowlers in the second innings. Spinners, who rely on grip and turn, may find it easier to execute their plans, while pacers will have a better chance of maintaining control over swing and seam movement.

This rule change also reduces the impact of the toss, as winning teams often elect to chase due to the advantage provided by dew. With the possibility of switching to a drier ball, bowling sides will have a better opportunity to defend their targets.

Other Key Rule Changes in IPL 2025

Along with the ‘Second Ball’ rule, the BCCI has also announced other updates for IPL 2025:

  • Lifting of the saliva ban: Players can once again use saliva to shine the ball, a practice that was banned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Continuation of the Impact Player rule: Teams can substitute one player per match, a rule that will continue until at least 2027.
  • DRS expansion: Players can now review height wides and off-side wides using the Decision Review System (DRS).

