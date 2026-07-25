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Home > Sports News > What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in India vs Zimbabwe with a blazing 18-ball fifty, continuing his record-breaking rise. Spin coach Sunil Joshi revealed India’s long-term plan to develop the teenage sensation gradually, focusing on batting first before exploring an all-rounder role.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an 18-ball fifty in the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an 18-ball fifty in the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 11:05 IST

India vs Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to break records as the 15-year-old scored a half-century during the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe. The young batter was in his usual form as he scored 50 runs off 18 deliveries before he was dismissed on the very next ball. His knock featured four fours and sixes each. However, as it turns out, there might be more responsibilities falling on the young batter’s shoulders. India’s stand-in spin bowling coach for the tour, Sunil Joshi, was asked about his plans to make Sooryavanshi into an all-rounder.

India vs Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strikes maiden fifty

He left Harare in an awe-striking manner with Sooryavanshi, and he did it by blasting a 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe as well that came on the heels of a match-winning 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final at the same venue. Likewise, in the later tournament, he bowled only a few of his part-time spin balls but got a wicket as well. You can imagine that someone of that age who has made a big name so rapidly may feel that the temptation to convert this promising young athlete into an all-rounder is really strong. 

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Sunil Joshi reveals plans on turning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to an all-rounder

Even so, all-rounders are always welcomed in this particular format. The head coach of India, Gautam Gambhir, who is also an ardent fan of all-rounders and is currently not part of this series, has the same inclination. It can even be seen, for example, in Test cricket, which is largely a specialist format. Though Sunil Joshi, stand-in spin coach for the tour, feels quite fine with proceeding gradually with this youngster.

“Let’s focus on his batting. He’s been sensational. This is a happy hunting ground for him. He performed well in the U19 World Cup finals. Vaibhav has been very comfortable with his batting. Whenever we get time, we’ll work with him in the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” Joshi said after the first match of the series.

India’s search for all-rounders continues

India has been on the search for all-rounders in the shortest format. Their inclination towards multi-dimensional cricketers has meant that some players who might not be the best in either of the two roles have been selected, dampening the overall quality of the side. However, the current crop of players features Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma along with Sooryavanshi. While Abhishek and Tilak are already regulars in the team, and if they manage to contribute with the ball, it could very well allow India to have another batter in the side, someone like Rinku Singh, who is known for his fielding contributions. 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya ODI Return Update: India Star Resumes Intense Training For Cricket World Cup 2027

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What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I
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What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

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What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I
What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I
What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I
What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

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