Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification from the upcoming Paris Olympics due to procedural issues. Following the incident, CM Saini expressed his support on social media, stating that he would ensure her honor remains intact despite the setback. 

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

Vinesh Phogat


Wrestler-turned-Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has opted for a cash award of ₹4 crore under the Haryana government’s sports policy. This decision comes nearly two weeks after the state offered her three choices during a cabinet meeting held on March 25, 2025.

As per the policy, Phogat was eligible for either a cash prize of ₹4 crore, a ‘Group A’ government job, or a plot allocation through the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

MLA Vinesh Phogat Submits Official Preference

According to a family member who spoke to The Indian Express, Phogat’s preference was communicated to the Haryana sports department through an official letter submitted on Tuesday.

Although the state policy grants elite athletes a deputy director-level post in the sports department, Phogat, currently serving as an MLA from Julana, is ineligible to accept a government job. The family member explained that the cash award gives her the flexibility to purchase land according to her family’s needs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Nayab Saini Confirms Policy Decision

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier clarified that, since Phogat now holds an elected position, the government would allow her to choose the benefit she wishes to avail. He noted that all three options are extended to athletes who win silver medals, in accordance with the state’s sports reward structure.

Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification from the upcoming Paris Olympics due to procedural issues. Following the incident, CM Saini expressed his support on social media, stating that he would ensure her honor remains intact despite the setback.

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth?

​Vinesh Phogat, the renowned Indian wrestler and politician, has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹36.5 crore as of 2024. Her income sources include a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, totaling ₹6 lakh annually.

Additionally, she earns from brand endorsements with companies such as Baseline Ventures and Cornerstone Sport. ​

Phogat’s assets feature a luxurious villa in Haryana and a collection of high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE valued at approximately ₹1.8 crore, a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹35 lakh, and a Toyota Innova costing about ₹28 lakh. In her election affidavit for the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, she declared total assets exceeding ₹3 crore, comprising movable assets worth ₹1.1 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹1.85 crore, with liabilities amounting to ₹13.6 lakh.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

Filed under

latest sports news Vinesh Phogat Vinesh Phogat wrestler news

MS Dhoni

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...
The Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’
Vinesh Phogat

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of...
The US-China trade war co

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates
In a major development ah

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025
newsx

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star Averaged ₹10.71 Crore Per Season

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide