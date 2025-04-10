What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification from the upcoming Paris Olympics due to procedural issues. Following the incident, CM Saini expressed his support on social media, stating that he would ensure her honor remains intact despite the setback.

Wrestler-turned-Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has opted for a cash award of ₹4 crore under the Haryana government’s sports policy. This decision comes nearly two weeks after the state offered her three choices during a cabinet meeting held on March 25, 2025.

As per the policy, Phogat was eligible for either a cash prize of ₹4 crore, a ‘Group A’ government job, or a plot allocation through the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

MLA Vinesh Phogat Submits Official Preference

According to a family member who spoke to The Indian Express, Phogat’s preference was communicated to the Haryana sports department through an official letter submitted on Tuesday.

Although the state policy grants elite athletes a deputy director-level post in the sports department, Phogat, currently serving as an MLA from Julana, is ineligible to accept a government job. The family member explained that the cash award gives her the flexibility to purchase land according to her family’s needs.

CM Nayab Saini Confirms Policy Decision

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier clarified that, since Phogat now holds an elected position, the government would allow her to choose the benefit she wishes to avail. He noted that all three options are extended to athletes who win silver medals, in accordance with the state’s sports reward structure.

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth?

​Vinesh Phogat, the renowned Indian wrestler and politician, has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹36.5 crore as of 2024. Her income sources include a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, totaling ₹6 lakh annually.

Additionally, she earns from brand endorsements with companies such as Baseline Ventures and Cornerstone Sport. ​

Phogat’s assets feature a luxurious villa in Haryana and a collection of high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE valued at approximately ₹1.8 crore, a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹35 lakh, and a Toyota Innova costing about ₹28 lakh. In her election affidavit for the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, she declared total assets exceeding ₹3 crore, comprising movable assets worth ₹1.1 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹1.85 crore, with liabilities amounting to ₹13.6 lakh.

