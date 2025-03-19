The alimony amount was disclosed during a Bombay High Court hearing aimed at expediting the divorce process by bypassing the standard six-month reconciliation period. This decision comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the couple’s separation.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore as alimony to his estranged wife, actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, as part of their divorce settlement, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Bombay High Court Fast-Tracks Divorce Proceedings

As per the court proceedings, Chahal has already paid ₹2.37 crore of the agreed amount. Justice Madhav Jamdar ruled that the remaining sum will be settled as permanent alimony once the divorce is legally finalized. The court further directed the family court to make a decision on their divorce by March 20.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in 2020 but have reportedly been living separately for two years before filing for divorce in 2025. On February 5, they jointly requested the family court to waive the mandatory cooling-off period required under Section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Despite their mutual agreement, their initial request to waive the six-month cooling-off period was rejected during a hearing on February 20. The court cited Chahal’s incomplete payment of alimony as a factor, questioning his compliance with the terms set during mediation.

With the Bombay High Court’s intervention, the divorce is expected to be finalized shortly, allowing both parties to move forward. The case has attracted significant media attention, especially amid ongoing rumors linking Chahal to RJ Mahvash.

What Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s Net Worth?

Yuzvendra Chahal recently secured a lucrative deal with Punjab Kings, earning a staggering ₹18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Despite missing out on BCCI’s central contract for the 2023-24 season, he previously held a Grade C contract, which entitled him to an annual salary of ₹1 crore.

Chahal’s consistent performances in the IPL have made him a sought-after player. Since his debut with Mumbai Indians in 2011, he has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. According to Inside Sport, his total IPL earnings amount to approximately ₹37.7 crore.

Lucrative Brand Endorsements and Social Media Revenue

The cricketer has also built a strong financial portfolio through endorsements. He collaborates with leading brands like VIVO, Nike, Boom 11, Acuvue, and Fanta. Additionally, Chahal earns a significant income by promoting products on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Luxurious Gurugram Residence

Chahal owns a lavish home in Gurugram, where he resides with his family. The elegantly designed property features wooden staircases, sophisticated furniture, and eye-catching artwork. Reports estimate its value at around ₹25 crore.

Exotic Car Collection

Apart from real estate investments, Chahal is also passionate about luxury cars. His impressive collection includes a Porsche Cayenne S, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a Rolls-Royce, and a Lamborghini Centenario.

With multiple income streams, including IPL contracts, brand deals, and high-value assets, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to solidify his financial standing as one of India’s most successful cricketers.