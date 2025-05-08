Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
  What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector's Bold Call

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

The selectors were reportedly hesitant to reappoint him as captain, instead considering him purely as a batter.

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

In a surprising move that has left fans and cricketing circles stunned, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.


In a surprising move that has left fans and cricketing circles stunned, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and just weeks before India’s squad selection for the upcoming England tour.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit’s decision was influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar. The selectors reportedly conveyed that they were looking for a new leader for the Test squad, with a long-term vision to groom a younger captain for the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Poor Form and Leadership Change Spark Retirement Decision

Rohit Sharma’s recent struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played a key role in the selection panel’s thinking. The 36-year-old opener averaged just 6.20 in five innings and even dropped himself from the final Test in Sydney a move that had sparked early retirement speculations.

Despite showing intent to bounce back by returning to domestic cricket with the Ranji Trophy, Rohit’s Test future remained uncertain. The selectors were reportedly hesitant to reappoint him as captain, instead considering him purely as a batter. This approach would have allowed the team management to bench him based on performance something that was difficult during the Australia tour where he led the side.

“The selectors’ thought process is clear. They want a young leader for the England tour and beyond. Rohit doesn’t fit into their leadership plans considering his red-ball form,” a source told. The selection committee’s communication to the BCCI that Rohit would not captain the team in England appears to have been the final straw.

Rohit Was Keen to Lead in England

Just weeks ago, in a podcast titled Beyond 23 with former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, Rohit expressed his excitement about leading India in England. He particularly looked forward to working with a potent pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

However, with the BCCI and selectors shifting focus to future leadership and performance-based selection, Rohit made the tough call to step away from the red-ball format.

Rohit Sharma leaves behind a significant legacy in Test cricket, having scored over 3,000 runs in the format with key contributions at home and overseas. His departure marks the end of an era, as Indian cricket prepares for a new phase in red-ball leadership and team composition.

ALSO READ: Ritika Sajdeh Left Heartbroken As Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket

rohit sharma Rohit Sharma Retirement

