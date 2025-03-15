What MS Dhoni Did Next Left Venkatesh Iyer Speechless: KKR Player’s Amazing Revelation

As another generation of cricketers gears up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the legendary MS Dhoni continues to make his mark. With the IPL 2025 season underway, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has taken up the role of vice-captain under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Embracing his new responsibility, Venkatesh recalled a remarkable encounter with Dhoni that left him astonished.

Dhoni’s Masterstroke on the Field

During the IPL 2023 season, while leading Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni made a surprising field placement that caught Venkatesh off guard. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman moved a fielder to an unconventional position, and, much to Venkatesh’s dismay, the very next ball found its way straight into the hands of that fielder. When he later inquired about the strategic move, Dhoni provided a detailed explanation.

“Dhoni took out a fielder from deep square leg and placed him at short third, slightly away from the spot where short third usually is. The [very] next ball, I hit straight into short third’s hands,” Venkatesh is quoted in a media report.

Dhoni’s ability to analyze angles and anticipate shots was something Venkatesh found extraordinary. “Post the game I asked Dhoni why he placed that fielder in that spot and he had a proper answer for it. He was trying to understand the impact of the ball from my bat, the angles. His reading of angles is just out of the world, and he knew that if I hit this shot, it had to go in that direction, so he had a fielder put there. This is being proactive. This is real captaincy: understanding what a batter is doing,” he added.

He further reflected on the moment with admiration, saying, “That was the cunning of Dhoni. I could have waited for a couple of balls, but no, the next ball, I hit it there (chuckles) and it just happened. The cameras showed the exact picture of how the field changed and the very next ball I hit there. It is up to the batsman to understand why certain things are being done [on the field].”

Venkatesh Iyer’s Rise in the IPL

Venkatesh, who became the second most expensive player in IPL history after being bought for Rs. 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, has showcased his potential as a top-tier all-rounder. His ability to adapt to different match situations and contribute with both bat and ball has made him a valuable asset to KKR. As he takes on the role of vice-captain, his leadership skills will be put to the test, and he looks forward to the challenges ahead.

The Importance of Domestic Cricket

Despite his massive IPL contract, Venkatesh remains grounded in his approach to the game and strongly believes in the significance of domestic cricket.

“Domestic cricket is extremely important when it comes to all this (having an impact as an individual player). When I play for MP, there are players who are scoring a lot at the top and I get to bat somewhere in the middle. A lot of runs have been scored already. What am I supposed to do in the game? I need to score a quick 60 runs, or if there has been a collapse, I need to go steady the ship. Or situations in general.

“So spending a lot of time in domestic cricket allowed me to understand: because I knew that there are bulk scorers in my team, how do I stand out? I perform in both facets of the game, bat a bit, bowl a bit, make the team win. Domestic cricket teaches you a lot, not just about your game but how cricket in general is being played,” said Venkatesh.

With players like Dhoni continuing to influence the game and young stars like Venkatesh embracing leadership, the IPL remains a platform where experience meets ambition, creating moments of brilliance on the field.

