What Prithvi Shaw Is Doing After Receiving Greg Chappell’s Motivational Letter

Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai’s once-promising opening batter, is facing a challenging period in his career, having lost his spot in the Ranji Trophy squad. However, this setback seems to have ignited a renewed dedication in Shaw, as he focuses on improving his fitness in hopes of a comeback. With Mumbai currently competing against Odisha in an Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match, Shaw has been making productive use of his time, engaging in fitness drills near the MCA-BKC ground in Mumbai.

According to a report, the 24-year-old cricketer has been seen performing sprint drills and running exercises under the guidance of Amogh Pandit, a trainer from the Mumbai Cricket Association. Shaw has also been spotted acknowledging teammates fielding near the boundary, showing his support despite being off the field.

Shaw’s Exclusion From The Squad

The decision to exclude Shaw from the Mumbai squad came from the selection committee led by Sanjay Patil. Initially, he was left out of the 16-member team selected for a crucial third Ranji Trophy match against Tripura, and his name was again absent for subsequent matches. This omission raised questions about Shaw’s fitness and focus, but it also provided a turning point for Shaw to reconsider his approach and physical readiness for future opportunities.

In the midst of these challenges, Shaw received a heartfelt motivational letter from former Australian cricketer and ex-India head coach Greg Chappell. Chappell’s words of encouragement were more than just support; they were a call to action, suggesting that this difficult moment could become the turning point in Shaw’s career.

Chappell’s Words Of Encouragement

In the letter, Chappell wrote, “Hi Prithvi, I understand you’re facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It’s natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character.”

Reflecting on Shaw’s potential, Chappell recalled, “I remember watching you play for India’s under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come.”

Chappell also drew on the experience of legendary cricketer Don Bradman as an example. He reminded Shaw that even Bradman faced setbacks, having been dropped from teams at various points. “What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them,” Chappell wrote. He urged Shaw to focus on his fitness, saying, “Take care of your body, get the right amount of rest, and build the strength and focus you need. The door back to the Indian team is open if you’re willing to walk through it, but it takes a commitment to growth and change.”

Shaw’s Career So Far

Prithvi Shaw debuted in Test cricket in 2018 and quickly became a player to watch. However, he struggled to make a lasting impact in the international arena, and his form declined over time. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India, with a total of 528 runs across these formats. Despite a promising start, his last appearance in a Test match was in 2020 against Australia in Adelaide.

In addition to his struggles in the Ranji Trophy, Shaw was also released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the latest IPL season. It remains uncertain if he will attract interest from other franchises in the upcoming IPL auction, adding another layer of uncertainty to his professional future.

