The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 kicked off with a dramatic encounter between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on Saturday.

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize - Is This For Real?

Multan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, posted a mammoth total of 234 for 3, with Rizwan himself smashing a brilliant century. But the night belonged to the Karachi Kings, who pulled off a stunning chase to start their season on a high.

James Vince Turns Up the Heat — Literally and Figuratively

England’s James Vince was the hero for Karachi, hitting a thunderous century that featured 14 boundaries and 4 maximums.

He played a key role in sealing the victory with four wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

For his outstanding performance, Vince received the Player of the Match award. But it wasn’t just the runs that grabbed attention — it was the prize.

Along with the usual recognition, Vince was also named “Most Reliable Player of the Match” in the Karachi Kings dressing room. His reward? A hair dryer.

Yes, really.

A video shared by the franchise on social media instantly went viral — and so did the jokes.

James Vince is the Dawlance Reliable Player of the Match for his game-changing performance against the Multan Sultans! 💙❤️#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/PH2U9FQl5a — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 13, 2025

“Next time give roti (chapati) maker,” one user quipped. “Next game give lunch box,” added another. One even pointed out, “Hair dryer is rare and expensive in Pakistan!”

But not everyone was amused. “Absolute joke. Are you guys promoting PSL or insulting Pakistan?” a critic questioned.

Vince Credits Team Effort in Record Chase

Despite the internet storm, Vince remained focused on the cricket.

“Quite a tough chase, but when we batted we realised how nice a surface this was. Luckily, whenever we needed a boundary we found it,” he said.

He praised his teammate Khushdil Shah, whose timely hitting helped shift the momentum.

“The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game. So the way Khushdil (Shah) attacked CJ (Chris Jordan) when the rate was climbing was amazing.”

Reflecting on his own performance, Vince added, “I did the hard work so would have been nice to stay till the end, but we bat quite deep and that helps in chases like this.”

Rizwan Reflects on Missed Chances

For Multan Sultans, the defeat was tough to digest — especially after posting such a commanding total.

Rizwan pointed to the tough bowling conditions and fielding lapses as key reasons for the loss.

“It was tough for bowling, the ball was getting wet. It was swinging a bit early, had that not been there we could have got 250. But credit to the opposition as well,” he said.

He also acknowledged the challenges of playing under dewy conditions: “I knew the field was fast and the ball was travelling, and dew didn’t help us as well. Our execution wasn’t up to the mark, that’s why they were able to chase 234.”

“There were a few misfields and that hurt us, we shouldn’t have allowed them to get these big partnerships,” Rizwan concluded.

