Every Indian Premier League (IPL) season comes with its own batch of storylines—thrilling rivalries, new records, breakout stars, and the constant evolution of T20 cricket.

What's the Magic Number In IPL 2025? Teams With Strong Performers In This Position Are Dominating

This year, a standout trend is emerging. Amid the flurry of boundaries and sixes, one position has quietly taken over the spotlight: number three. In 2025, it’s no longer just about explosive openers or finishers. Teams with in-form No. 3 batters are clearly setting the pace.

No. 3 is the New No. 1

The IPL 2025 season has seen a surge in dominance from batters at the number three spot. Nicholas Pooran has been the standout, notching up 349 runs in six matches for Lucknow Super Giants. He’s averaging 69.80 and striking at an astonishing 215.43, with four fifties and 31 sixes to his name.

Shreyas Iyer has also led from the front for Punjab Kings. With 250 runs in five innings, he averages 83.33 and strikes at 208.33. He’s hit three half-centuries and 20 sixes, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer so far.

Across the board, No. 3 batters have collectively scored 1,947 runs in the first 29 matches of the season. That’s 19.25% of all team runs, with an average of 40.56 and a strike rate nearing 170. There have already been 16 fifty-plus scores from this position.

Compare that to last year’s numbers, and the shift is massive. At the same stage in 2024, No. 3s had only 1,447 runs, making up 14.58% of total runs. They averaged 25.83 with a strike rate of 143.55, and had just 11 fifty-plus knocks.

Jos Buttler (218 runs at 43.60, SR 157.97) and KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (204 runs at 40.80, SR 154.54) have also anchored their teams in that slot.

Even players like Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (before injury), and Riyan Parag have impressed despite inconsistency. Each has crossed 100 runs with strike rates above 200.

Interestingly, No. 3s are outperforming openers in both average (40.56 vs. 32.54) and strike rate (169.89 vs. 155.58). Openers, however, have improved from last year’s average of 32.37 and SR of 146.06.

Strike Rates That Stun

It’s not just about consistency—it’s about impact.

Among batters who’ve faced at least 30 balls, eight of the top ten in strike rates this season are from the top three positions. The only exceptions are Tim David and Naman Dhir, though Dhir did score 46 off 24 balls while batting at No. 3 once against LSG.

Last year, only two top-order batters—Abhishek Sharma and Sunil Narine—had strike rates above 200 at this stage.

This season? Four top-order batters have crossed that benchmark after facing at least 75 deliveries. Priyansh Arya has been a revelation, scoring 194 runs in five matches at 38.80 and a strike rate of 220.45, including a century.

Pooran, Iyer, and Abhishek Sharma (192 runs at SR 202.10) are also in this elite club. That’s a significant jump from 2024, where only Abhishek had achieved it by this point.

The Top Order Revolution

IPL 2025 is shaping up to be a season where the top order, especially the number three position, holds the key to team success. With strike rates soaring and averages climbing, the tactical importance of this batting spot is clearer than ever.

Whether it’s anchors who can explode or power-hitters with consistency, teams thriving at No. 3 are the ones making the most noise this season.

As the tournament heats up, all eyes will stay on that slot—because in IPL 2025, the magic number is three.

(With Inputs from ANI)

