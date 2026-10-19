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Home > Sports News > What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

Pakistan Pink Jersey: Pakistan will sport special pink jerseys when they take on England in the ODI tri-series clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 25. The PCB has planned several unique changes for the occasion, with pink ribbons, themed stumps and stadium-wide messaging set to make the encounter different from a regular international fixture.

What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 12:28 IST

Pakistan Pink Jersey: Pakistan will wear specially designed pink jerseys during their ODI clash against England on October 25 as part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will use the international fixture to promote early detection, timely diagnosis and access to treatment.

The match, scheduled to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will feature several awareness initiatives under the PCB’s corporate social responsibility programme. The campaign is being organised during Pinktober, the annual breast cancer awareness movement observed worldwide in October.

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The initiative aims to use cricket’s wide reach to encourage conversations about a disease that affects millions of people globally. By dedicating a high-profile international match to the cause, the PCB hopes to draw attention to the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking medical advice without delay.

How The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Will Work

Pakistan’s players will take the field in pink kits created specifically for the occasion. The colour is widely associated with breast cancer awareness and is used by campaigns around the world to show support for people affected by the disease.

The campaign will also involve England’s players, match officials and commentators, who will be encouraged to wear pink ribbons. The gesture is intended to show solidarity with patients and survivors while bringing the cause into the spotlight during the match.

The stadium will reflect the theme as well. Pink-branded stumps will be used during the contest, while awareness messages are set to appear on the giant screens and LED advertising boards around the ground.

Television commentators will also help communicate the campaign’s message to viewers following the game. Through the combined use of player kits, stadium branding and broadcast messaging, the PCB aims to ensure that the awareness drive reaches audiences beyond those attending the match in Lahore.

Breast cancer awareness campaigns commonly stress the value of early medical evaluation and regular screening where recommended. Detecting the disease at an early stage can improve treatment options and outcomes, making public awareness an important part of the wider response.

Pakistan Look To Build On Winning Start Against Sri Lanka

The awareness-themed fixture comes as Pakistan continue their campaign in the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan began the competition with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka in a match that swung dramatically during the closing stages. Sri Lanka had appeared capable of completing a chase of 306 after Janith Rathnayake and Pavan Rathnayake combined for a substantial partnership.

Dasun Shanaka’s quick-fire innings further strengthened Sri Lanka’s position, but Pakistan turned the contest around by taking five wickets for just 15 runs near the end.

That late collapse secured Pakistan a valuable opening win and gave them momentum heading into the remainder of the tournament. Their encounter against England will therefore carry significance both competitively and as a platform for the PCB’s breast cancer awareness campaign.

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What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed
Tags: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026

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What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

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What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

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What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed
What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed
What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed
What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed
What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

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