"What's Troubling Sourav Ganguly About Rohit Sharma? The Reason Might Justify His Worries!

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his concerns regarding Rohit Sharma’s performance in Test cricket, particularly over the last four to five years.

Ganguly, who has always been an admirer of Rohit’s talent, believes that the seasoned batter has not lived up to his potential in red-ball cricket, despite his stature in the game.

India recently played a series of Test matches across five months against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, securing victories in only three out of ten encounters.

This mixed performance has raised questions about key players’ contributions, and Ganguly’s remarks highlight the growing scrutiny on Rohit’s role in the longer format of the game.

A Struggle in Red-Ball Cricket

The former skipper specifically pointed out that Rohit’s performances in Test cricket have not been as impactful as expected. He acknowledged the upcoming challenges in the five-match Test series against England, emphasizing the need for Rohit to step up.

“What has surprised me is his form in red ball over the last 4-5 years. A player of his stature and ability, can do much better than what he has done. He must put on his thinking cap because we have 5 Tests against England and that’s going to be another hard series,” Ganguly said in an interview with a media portal.

Drawing parallels with India’s Test series in Australia, Ganguly warned about the testing conditions in England, which are expected to favor the bowlers. “Just like the way it was in Australia. It’s going to seam; it’s going to swing. India need him to perform in the red ball but in white ball, he is one of the greatest ever,” he added.

Leadership Uncertainty and Future Prospects

While Rohit’s success in limited-overs cricket, especially after leading India to a Champions Trophy victory, has bolstered his reputation, his role in the Test squad remains under scrutiny.

Reports suggest that the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, have yet to reach a consensus regarding his automatic selection as Test captain. The uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and the lack of a clear successor in the captaincy hierarchy further complicate the situation.

Rohit was under pressure leading up to the Champions Trophy, particularly after a 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, which intensified discussions around his form. However, India’s triumph in Dubai has provided him some breathing space.

The crucial question remains whether Agarkar and his panel will factor in Rohit’s ODI success when evaluating his role in Test matches, where his recent performances have been less convincing.

Historically, Rohit has had moderate success in England, scoring 524 runs in seven Tests at an average of 40.3, including just one century. As the Test series approaches, all eyes will be on whether he can turn things around and reaffirm his place as a dependable leader in red-ball cricket.

