Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • What’s Troubling Sourav Ganguly About Rohit Sharma? The Reason Might Justify His Worries!

What’s Troubling Sourav Ganguly About Rohit Sharma? The Reason Might Justify His Worries!

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his concerns regarding Rohit Sharma’s performance in Test cricket, particularly over the last four to five years.

What’s Troubling Sourav Ganguly About Rohit Sharma? The Reason Might Justify His Worries!

"What's Troubling Sourav Ganguly About Rohit Sharma? The Reason Might Justify His Worries!


Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his concerns regarding Rohit Sharma’s performance in Test cricket, particularly over the last four to five years.

Ganguly, who has always been an admirer of Rohit’s talent, believes that the seasoned batter has not lived up to his potential in red-ball cricket, despite his stature in the game.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India recently played a series of Test matches across five months against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, securing victories in only three out of ten encounters.

This mixed performance has raised questions about key players’ contributions, and Ganguly’s remarks highlight the growing scrutiny on Rohit’s role in the longer format of the game.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Struggle in Red-Ball Cricket

The former skipper specifically pointed out that Rohit’s performances in Test cricket have not been as impactful as expected. He acknowledged the upcoming challenges in the five-match Test series against England, emphasizing the need for Rohit to step up.

“What has surprised me is his form in red ball over the last 4-5 years. A player of his stature and ability, can do much better than what he has done. He must put on his thinking cap because we have 5 Tests against England and that’s going to be another hard series,” Ganguly said in an interview with a media portal.

Drawing parallels with India’s Test series in Australia, Ganguly warned about the testing conditions in England, which are expected to favor the bowlers. “Just like the way it was in Australia. It’s going to seam; it’s going to swing. India need him to perform in the red ball but in white ball, he is one of the greatest ever,” he added.

Leadership Uncertainty and Future Prospects

While Rohit’s success in limited-overs cricket, especially after leading India to a Champions Trophy victory, has bolstered his reputation, his role in the Test squad remains under scrutiny.

Reports suggest that the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, have yet to reach a consensus regarding his automatic selection as Test captain. The uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and the lack of a clear successor in the captaincy hierarchy further complicate the situation.

Rohit was under pressure leading up to the Champions Trophy, particularly after a 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, which intensified discussions around his form. However, India’s triumph in Dubai has provided him some breathing space.

The crucial question remains whether Agarkar and his panel will factor in Rohit’s ODI success when evaluating his role in Test matches, where his recent performances have been less convincing.

Historically, Rohit has had moderate success in England, scoring 524 runs in seven Tests at an average of 40.3, including just one century. As the Test series approaches, all eyes will be on whether he can turn things around and reaffirm his place as a dependable leader in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler He Fears The Most

 

Filed under

BCCI India rohit sharma Rohit Sharma Test Career sourav ganguly

Prince William has been k

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?
In 2015, during a high-pr

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected
A shocking security breac

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol
Today brings promising op

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening
newsx

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...
EAM S Jaishankar has stro

‘Need Order In The World’: S Jaishankar On Strong UN, Kashmir Issue And Importance Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player Against Brazil and Uruguay

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips