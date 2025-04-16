Karun Nair's return to the Indian Premier League has become one of the surprise highlights of the season. Drafted in as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals in the absence of Faf du Plessis, Nair grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

When Am I Going to Play?' How Karun Nair Almost Begged Delhi Capitals Coach To Give Him A Chance

Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Premier League has become one of the surprise highlights of the season. Drafted in as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals in the absence of Faf du Plessis, Nair grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 89 runs in his very first match of the season. While his innings couldn’t steer DC past Mumbai Indians, it was enough to ensure he stays in contention for upcoming games.

Relentless Plea for a Spot in the XI

It turns out that Nair’s inclusion wasn’t a straightforward decision. The seasoned batter had to practically plead for his shot at redemption, as revealed by DC coach Hemang Badani.

“This lad has not played the IPL in the last three years. He’s only got 9 First-Class hundreds this year. He was itching for a chance. Waiting to get into the park. He has been bothering me ‘When am I going to get a game? Will I get this one?’ Even in the nets, he kept asking Can I have a little more time in the middle?” Badani said ahead of DC’s clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Coming off a stellar domestic season, Nair’s hunger for game time was evident. He was relentless in his efforts, even pushing for extra time in practice to stay sharp and ready.

Masterclass Against Mumbai

When the opportunity finally came, Nair didn’t just play—he dominated. Facing one of the league’s toughest bowling attacks, he showcased vintage class and timing.

He particularly took on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, finding gaps and boundaries with remarkable ease. The knock reminded fans of the potential he’s always carried but rarely got the platform to exhibit in recent years.

Confidence Built on Experience

Despite the long absence from IPL action, Nair carried himself with the assurance of a seasoned pro.

“Honestly, I had the confidence that I’ve played [IPL] before, and I know how it’s going to be and it’s nothing different that I’m going to be facing anything new,” Nair told the media after the game.

His approach was measured and smart, as he explained his mindset at the crease.

“So, but in my mind, it was just about going out there and giving myself a few balls and just getting used to the speed of the game again and the atmosphere,” Nair added.

“So I just told myself, ‘give yourself the time, play normal shots and then, you know, improvise when needed.’ Fortunately, everything came off, and I’m happy that I batted well,” he said.

