When And Where to Watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Live Streaming Details

New England Revolution supporters will have the opportunity to witness Lionel Messi’s performance at Gillette Stadium for the second consecutive year.

The Argentinean star will start against the Revs, according to an announcement made by Inter Miami CF an hour before Wednesday night’s game. When Messi and Miami visited Gillette in late April of last season, 65,612 spectators showed up, the biggest home crowd in New England history. Messi started for the Herons against the Revs last year and performed admirably, scoring twice and dishing out an assist in Miami’s 4-1 victory.

Lineup of Inter Miami

Oscar Ustari in goal, Jordia Alba, Tomas Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, and Marcelo Weigandt in defense, Tadeo Allende, Sergio Buesquets, Federico Redondo, and Rodríguez in midfield, and Luis Suárez in goal complete the Herons’ starting lineup.

Last year, Miami defeated New England twice by a combined score of seven goals. Despite having played the fewest games in the league, the Herons are in sixth position in the Eastern Conference. The Revs are in 11th place in the conference, eight points behind them, and have lost their last four games.

Inter Miami coach on Lionel Messi

A day prior to the New England game, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano stated, “In Leo’s case, if Leo is fine and doesn’t have any problems, obviously my idea is always to let him play, because we know that if there’s anyone who knows how to manage himself on the pitch and knows his body, it’s him.”

When does the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution game take place?

At 7:30 p.m. ET (5:00 AM in India), the game starts.

How can I watch the live stream of the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match?

Apple TV will be available to watch the game live on MLS Season Pass.

Score Prediction for New England Revolution vs Inter Miami

Miami wants to extend their defensive resilience from the Club World Cup to a successful second half of the MLS season since they are now too good at scoring goals. Messi’s case for MVP is strengthening once more as he is playing at his best.

Given that they now have the second-fewest goals of any Eastern Conference club, New England does have a strong defense, which may provide them with a foundation from which to build during the game.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution 0–2 Inter Miami

