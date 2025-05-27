With Ronaldo’s current contract set to expire on June 30, fans and analysts are closely watching where he might go next. The timing of his announcement aligns with transfer windows and international events, creating the perfect storm for a dramatic career move.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked intense speculation about his future after a cryptic social media post hinted that he may have played his last game for Al Nassr.

Following his 25th goal of the season during a 3-2 loss to Al Fateh in their final Saudi Pro League match, the 40-year-old wrote: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Ronaldo’s Stellar Record But No Major Trophy in Saudi Arabia

Despite scoring 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al Nassr, Ronaldo leaves Riyadh without a major trophy. The club finished third in the league this season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad. Talks of a contract extension have reportedly stalled, and the team’s failure to secure silverware could have played a role in Ronaldo’s decision to move on.

This chapter is over.

The story? Still being written.

Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

Contract Expiry Sparks Speculation Over Next Destination

With Ronaldo’s current contract set to expire on June 30, fans and analysts are closely watching where he might go next. The timing of his announcement aligns with transfer windows and international events, creating the perfect storm for a dramatic career move.

Adding to the intrigue, FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently hinted that Ronaldo could participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. While Al Nassr didn’t qualify for the 32-team tournament, a transfer to a participating club could see Ronaldo return to the world stage.

In a light-hearted interview with YouTuber IShowSpeed, Infantino revealed, “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs… who knows.” This has further fueled rumors of an imminent transfer.

Special Transfer Window Could Ease Move for Ronaldo

FIFA has authorized an additional transfer window from June 1 to June 10, allowing clubs to finalize signings before the Club World Cup begins. This timeline provides a unique opportunity for Ronaldo to seal a move and immediately feature in a high-profile tournament.

Ronaldo has been linked to Major League Soccer (MLS), which would reunite him in the same league as longtime rival Lionel Messi. Another rumored option is a return to Sporting CP, the Portuguese club where his professional career began—an emotional move that would resonate with fans worldwide.

Before finalizing his club future, Ronaldo will shift his focus to international duty. He is set to represent Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Germany on June 4. This appearance could also serve as the perfect stage for announcing his next club.

ALSO READ: First Indian To Win The Formula 2 Sprint Race: DK Shivkumar Lauds Kush Maini As Karnataka’s Pride