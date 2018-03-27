Brazil football legend and FC Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho revealed that he was almost 48 hours away from joining Premier League giants Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldinho, who exploded in the world of football after a triumphant 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea said that it was a matter of 48 hours. The deal was chalked off when Sandro Russell called Ronaldinho to say that he was going to win the elections at the Camp Nou.

“It was only a matter of details with United when Rosell called to say he was going to win the elections there," Ronaldinho said

Speaking about his intriguing transfer trail with FourFour Two, Ronaldinho said that Sandro Rosell asked him to join FC Barcelona if he becomes the club president before the United deal was served to him. “It almost happened with United,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. Keeping his promise with Sandro Rosell when he became the club president, Ronaldinho chalked off the United deal and joined the Catalan giants. “It was a matter of 48 hours, but Sandro Rosell had told me way before I got the offer: ‘If I become Barça president, will you come?’ I said yes,” Ronaldinho said in a statement. “It was only a matter of details with United when Rosell called to say he was going to win the elections there. And I had promised to him that I’d play for Barça… It was a quick negotiation,’’ Ronaldinho said.

