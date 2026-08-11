When Is Premier League Starting? Check La Liga, Bundesliga and Other Major European League Start Dates

When Is Premier League Starting? With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now concluded, European football is quickly shifting its focus towards the 2026-27 domestic season. Players who exited the World Cup early have already returned to their clubs for pre-season, while those involved in the latter stages of the tournament are being given additional recovery time.

Managers across Europe’s biggest leagues are now working to integrate new signings and prepare their squads for another demanding campaign. With the new season approaching, here are the start dates for the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and other major European competitions.

When Does Premier League 2026-27 Start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season will officially begin on Friday, August 21, 2026. The new campaign will feature 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds as all 20 clubs battle for the league title, European qualification and survival.

When Does La Liga 2026-27 Start?

La Liga will be the first of Europe’s major top-five leagues to begin the 2026-27 season. The Spanish top flight is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with defending champions Barcelona beginning their title defence against Athletic Club.

The complete 380-match La Liga schedule will run from August 15, 2026, until May 30, 2027. The first El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for October 25, 2026, at Camp Nou, while the return fixture will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 9, 2027.

When Does Bundesliga 2026-27 Start?

The Bundesliga will begin its 2026-27 season on Friday, August 28, 2026. Bayern Munich will host VfB Stuttgart in the opening fixture of the German top flight.

German domestic football will return slightly earlier, however, with the first round of the DFB-Pokal scheduled to take place from August 21 to 24, 2026.

When Does Serie A 2026-27 Start?

Italy’s Serie A is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 23, 2026. The league will once again feature 20 teams competing across a 38-match season for the Scudetto and European qualification places.

When Does Ligue 1 2026-27 Start?

France’s Ligue 1 will also get underway on Sunday, August 23, 2026. Paris Saint-Germain will begin their title defence as clubs return to competitive action following the summer break.

When Does UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Start?

The UEFA Champions League league phase will begin in September 2026. The first league-phase matchdays are scheduled between September 8 and 10, 2026, with Europe’s biggest clubs beginning their campaigns for continental glory.

When Does UEFA Europa League 2026-27 Start?

The UEFA Europa League league phase is scheduled to begin in September 2026. Clubs that qualify through their respective domestic leagues and cup competitions will compete for a place in the knockout stages.

When Does UEFA Conference League 2026-27 Start?

The UEFA Conference League league phase will begin in October 2026, with the first league-phase fixtures scheduled for October 15, 2026.

Major European Football Competitions Start Dates

La Liga 2026-27: August 15, 2026

August 15, 2026 Premier League 2026-27: August 21, 2026

August 21, 2026 Serie A 2026-27: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Ligue 1 2026-27: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Bundesliga 2026-27: August 28, 2026

August 28, 2026 UEFA Champions League League Phase: September 8-10, 2026

September 8-10, 2026 UEFA Europa League League Phase: September 2026

September 2026 UEFA Conference League League Phase: October 15, 2026

European Football Transfer Window 2026

The summer transfer window will remain open as clubs across Europe’s major leagues continue to strengthen their squads. The transfer market is scheduled to officially close on September 1, 2026, giving teams another opportunity to complete late deals before the deadline.