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Home > Sports News > When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline

When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: The summer transfer window across Europe's major leagues is entering its final stages, with clubs racing to complete their remaining business before the deadline. The extended transfer window has already witnessed several high-profile moves, including Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, Rodri to Barcelona, Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and Yan Diomande to Real Madrid. Here are the closing dates and timings for the major European leagues, along with what happens after the deadline.

When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline
When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 16:25 IST

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: The summer transfer window across Europe’s major leagues is entering its final stages, with clubs racing to complete their remaining business before the deadline. The extended transfer window has already witnessed several high-profile moves, including Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, Rodri to Barcelona, Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and Yan Diomande to Real Madrid. Here are the closing dates and timings for the major European leagues, along with what happens after the deadline.

When Does the Transfer Window Close in England?

The Premier League and EFL transfer window in England will close on September 1 at 11:00 PM BST. For Indian football fans, that translates to 3:30 AM IST on September 2. Clubs will therefore have until the early hours of Wednesday in India to complete their final deals.

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When Does the Transfer Window Close in Spain?

La Liga clubs in Spain will have until 11:59 PM local time on September 1 to complete their transfers. The deadline translates to approximately 3:29 AM IST on September 2 for viewers in India.

When Does the Transfer Window Close in Italy?

The Serie A transfer window in Italy will close on September 1 at 8:00 PM local time. In India, the deadline falls at 12:30 AM IST on September 2.

When Does the Transfer Window Close in Germany?

The Bundesliga transfer window in Germany has the earliest deadline among the major European leagues listed here. Clubs must complete their business by 7:00 PM local time on August 31, which is 10:30 PM IST in India.

When Does the Transfer Window Close in France?

The Ligue 1 transfer window in France will shut on September 1 at 7:59 PM local time. For Indian viewers, the deadline comes at approximately 11:29 PM IST on September 1.

Transfer Deadline Dates and Timings: Full List

  • England – Premier League & EFL: September 1, 11:00 PM BST / 3:30 AM IST, September 2
  • Spain – La Liga: September 1, 11:59 PM local time / 3:29 AM IST, September 2
  • Italy – Serie A: September 1, 8:00 PM local time / 12:30 AM IST, September 2
  • Germany – Bundesliga: August 31, 7:00 PM local time / 10:30 PM IST
  • France – Ligue 1: September 1, 7:59 PM local time / 11:29 PM IST
  • Scotland – Scottish Premiership: September 3, 5:00 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
  • England – Women’s Super League: September 3, 5:00 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST

What Happens After the Transfer Deadline?

Once the summer transfer window closes, clubs will generally have to wait until the January 2027 winter transfer window to register new transfers. However, players who are free agents can still be signed outside the traditional transfer windows, subject to the relevant league and registration rules.

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: What to Expect?

With several clubs still looking to strengthen their squads, the final hours of the summer window could bring further high-profile transfers and last-minute negotiations. Premier League and La Liga clubs will have until the early hours of September 2 in India, while Italy and France will reach their deadlines earlier on September 1 from the Indian perspective.

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When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline
When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline
When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline
When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline

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