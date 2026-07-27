When Is The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw? Date, Format, Teams— All You Need To Know

The countdown to the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League is entering its decisive phase, with Europe’s biggest clubs set to discover their league-phase opponents later this month. UEFA has confirmed that the draw for the competition’s opening stage will take place on Thursday, August 27, once the qualifying playoffs have concluded.

The draw will be held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, following the second legs of the Champions League qualifying playoffs on August 25 and 26. Those fixtures will determine the final six teams to qualify, completing the 36-club lineup for the continent’s premier club competition.

Which Teams Have Qualified?

Thirty clubs have already booked their places through their domestic league performances, while six more will earn qualification via the playoffs.

England boasts the largest representation with six clubs: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa. Spain has five representatives, while Germany, Italy and France each have four teams in the league phase.

The upcoming season also features several compelling storylines. Manchester United, Aston Villa, Roma, Lille and Shakhtar Donetsk return to the Champions League after missing previous editions. Italian club Como, meanwhile, will make its Champions League debut after an impressive domestic campaign.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will once again begin as one of the favourites. Under Luis Enrique, the French giants have won the previous two Champions League titles under the revamped format and will now be chasing a historic third consecutive European crown.

How Does The League Phase Work?

The Champions League will continue with the league-phase format first introduced in the 2024-25 season.

All 36 qualified clubs are divided into four seeding pots based on UEFA’s coefficient rankings. Each team is drawn against eight different opponents—two from each pot.

Every club plays eight league-phase matches, with four at home and four away. Unlike the old group-stage format, teams no longer face the same opponents twice, creating a broader range of high-profile fixtures.

Once all league-phase matches are completed, the top eight teams in the overall standings will qualify automatically for the Round of 16.

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout playoff, with the winners progressing to the Round of 16. Clubs finishing 25th to 36th will be eliminated from European competition.

The league phase begins on September 8, 2026, and concludes on January 27, 2027, before the knockout rounds get underway.

With Europe’s elite preparing for another season of blockbuster clashes, the August 27 draw will officially set the stage for what promises to be another thrilling UEFA Champions League campaign.