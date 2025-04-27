During an interview with VU Sports, Akram opened up about an incident from the 2012 IPL season that perfectly captured Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering support for his players.

When KKR Ex-Coach Wasim Akram Asks SRK for A Private Plane, You Won't Believe What Happens Next!

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram recently shared a heart-touching story from his time as the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), revealing how team owner Shah Rukh Khan once arranged a private flight without a second thought.

During an interview with VU Sports, Akram opened up about an incident from the 2012 IPL season that perfectly captured Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering support for his players.

A Simple Request Turns into a Grand Gesture

Recalling the moment, Akram explained that the team had a knockout match scheduled in Kolkata and was facing the prospect of reaching the city after a tiring layover journey.

“I think this happened during the 2012 IPL season. Our knockout match was in Kolkata and I remember we were going to arrive via some place. Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I asked him, ‘Khan saab, ek request hai (Mr Khan, I have a request),” Akram said.

Worried that the players’ fatigue could affect their performance, Akram decided to approach Shah Rukh for help.

“I said, ‘Ladke bade thak jayenge, hum kal pahunchenge, parso match hai. Toh agar ek private plane (The team will get extremely tired. We’ll reach tomorrow, and the match is the day after. If a private plane could be arranged),” Akram added.

What happened next was something that truly touched Akram and the entire team.

SRK’s Instant Action Leaves Everyone in Awe

Shah Rukh Khan, true to his generous nature, didn’t even blink before making arrangements for a private jet.

“He said, ‘Thak jayenge ladke? Koi problem nahi (They’ll get tired, you say, no problem). Within one hour, pura Boeing jahaaz khada tha for the whole team,” Akram recalled.

Such a swift and grand gesture left a lasting impression on Akram, highlighting the deep bond SRK shared with his players.

A Personal Struggle Behind the Scenes

In his autobiography, Akram also reflected on how important the Kolkata assignment was for him personally, coming off a difficult chapter of his life.

“Movies conjure up an image of rehab as a caring, nurturing environment. This facility in Lahore was brutal: a bare building with five cells, a meeting room and a kitchen. Once out, I tried to keep calm, to get centred,” Akram wrote.

The KKR experience, strengthened by such moments of camaraderie, clearly held a special place in Akram’s journey, both personally and professionally.

