When Will Free Fire India Be Available To Download? Check Details, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Online Gaming Company Garena has developed an exciting new mobile game for players in India, named Free Fire India (FFI). The standalone mobile game has some exciting features but the most telling question on everyone’s mind is when will it be available for downloading? Here’s all you need to know.

When will Free Fire India be available for download in India?

The new game will be available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from October 28, Wednesday. The game also offers a battle royale gameplay, facilitating the players a way to connect with friends along with participating in in-game events and campaigns. With the festival of lights Diwali looming, Garena also plans to inculcate a special Diwali campaign as the content will comprise India’s diverse culture and communities. The campaign will continue until November 15.

Garena to ensure responsible gaming via Free Fire India

Garena has prioritized device accessibility in the development of Free Fire India, optimizing the game to operate efficiently across a wide range of smartphones with varying hardware specifications. The game will feature mechanisms to promote responsible gameplay, including parental consent requirements for players under 18, regular break reminders, playtime limits, and spending caps.

To enhance data protection for the India-specific version, Garena has implemented robust measures, including hosting the game on servers located within India. The company has incorporated feedback from relevant government stakeholders in preparation for the release. Vaibhav Das Mundhra, Head of Operations for India at Garena, stated that the company aims to deliver an engaging gaming experience tailored to Indian players while promoting safe and responsible play.

Free Fire India to ensure growth of Indian Esports ecosystem

Additionally, Garena also plan to keep working with partner in India to support the growth of India’s Esports ecosystem. With Esports growing in leaps and bounds in recent times in India, Garena aims to forge opportunities for aspiring players to develop their skills through domestic tournaments that can act as a pathway towards international events.

Garena stated that such initiatives will encourage more Indian players to participate in competitive gaming tournaments and hone their skills in Esports.