When Will Gukesh D Play Next? FIDE World Championship 2026 Schedule Announced For Title Defence

Reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh D will defend his title in a blockbuster FIDE World Championship Match 2026 against challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan later this year in Geneva, Switzerland. Both Gukesh and Sindarov will represent their respective countries, making the blockbuster showdown the youngest World Championship contest in history.

Who is Javokhir Sindarov?

Born on December 8, Tashket, the 20-year-old has accomplished plenty of achievements at a tender age, starting from clinching the Grandmaster title in 2019, aged only 12 years, 10 months, and 8 days, making him the second-youngest in chess history at the time. Three years later, the youngster played a key role in helping Uzbekistan secure gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad hosted by Chennai. The year 2025 saw Sindarov win the FIDE World Cup by defeating Wei Yi in tiebreaks, becoming the youngest World Cup champion. A year later, Sindarov dominated the double round-robin in Cyprus with an undefeated 10.0/14 score, thereby securing qualification for a World Championship match. It was then that the Uzbek Grandmaster secured qualification to set up a showdown with Gukesh.

Speaking about the match, FIDE Interim President Vishwanathan Anand stated as quoted by FIDE.com:

“Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus. After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together. We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. The local chess fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions of fans around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title in chess unfolds.”

About the FIDE World Championship Match 2026 match between Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov

Meanwhile, the world title match will consist of 14 classical games. The first player to secure 7½ points will be declared winner and no further games will take place once that score has been reached. In case both players reaches the same number of points, the winner will be decided via tiebreaks.

Gukesh, 20, won the world title at the age of 18 in Singapore in December 2024. He had beaten China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final classical game to become the youngest ever to hold the title.