When Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy to Team India? BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Shares Fresh Update

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the national team is yet to physically receive the Asia Cup trophy, despite winning the high-profile tournament months ago. Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla revealed that ongoing administrative silence from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has delayed the formal delivery of the silverware.

The unprecedented row stems from the tournament final in Dubai, where India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to claim continental glory. Tensions peaked during the post-match rituals when Indian players declined to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi, owing to his dual political role as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Following the disrupted presentation ceremony, the physical award was transported directly to the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Formal legal and administrative requests dispatched by Indian cricket officials to secure the property have since gone completely unanswered.

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“As far as the Asia Cup Trophy is concerned, we have requested the Asian Cricket Council chairman and directors to hand over the trophy. But there has been no response yet,” Shukla stated to PTI. “We have spoken to them, but what difference does it make if we don’t hand over the trophy? The world knows that we have won there. But we have not received the trophy yet. We are trying to get it. We have won,” Shukla added, underscoring India’s rightful claim.

Reassurance to Touring Squad

Away from the continental dispute, Shukla directly addressed the current Indian playing squad following their heavy Twenty20 International (T20I) defeats against England, urging the public and media to maintain patience with the experimental combinations. The senior executive insisted that short-term bilateral losses do not undermine the core potential of the group, which is currently undergoing structural transitions ahead of global ICC tournaments.

“There are two matches left in the series. I think our team will do very well. Our team has a lot of talent. Our team is in form,” Shukla noted regarding the ongoing series layout. “It doesn’t matter if we lose one or two matches. We will do well in the future. After T20I matches, there are three ODIs. I think we will win in all of them,” the veteran administrator confidently predicted.