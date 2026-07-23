When Will SA20 2027 Begin? Check Full Fixtures As SunRisers Eastern Cape Set To Play Opener Against Pretoria Capitals

After four highly successful and high-octane seasons of SA20, the tournament will be back for its fifth season as the fixtures for the same were announced on July 23, Thursday. Defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape, who clinched their third title in four seasons by defeating the Pretoria Capitals in the final, will lock horns against the same opposition in the 2027 season opener on January 17 at George’s Park in Gqeberha.

“Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us” – Graeme Smith

Fans will be able to maximise their weekend entertainment with four blockbuster Saturday double-headers scheduled throughout the month, starting on 23 January when Durban’s Super Giants host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers later that evening, according to a press release. More double-header magic follows on 30 January, 6 February and 13 February, giving spectators every reason to make a ‘Saturday of it’ at cricket venues around the country.

“Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us, it’s the first major milestone ahead of the new season, and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket. There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and they should be the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January 2027,” SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said.

🚨 SEASON 5 FIXTURES ARE HERE 🚨 Sunrisers Eastern Cape open the defence against Pretoria Capitals in a straight rematch of the Season 4 Final on 17 January at St George’s Park. Four Saturday double-headers, six cities, and a Final back at Newlands on 21 February round out a… pic.twitter.com/WkOCgpU3O6 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) July 23, 2026







Pretoria Capitals, who changed leadership, with Sourav Ganguly taking charge as head coach and Keshav Maharaj appointed captain, saw immediate results as they reached the Final after first-round exits in the previous two editions. Sunrisers, on the other hand, despite changes in personnel and captaincy, continued their impressive run under the guidance of head coach Adrian Birrell, setting up a blockbuster opening clash for the upcoming SA20 season.

Newlands will host the Final for the second year running and third since the League’s inception on Sunday, 21 February, with Boland Park in Paarl hosting a Playoff match (Qualifier 1) on 16 February for the first time. Johannesburg and the Wanderers are set for an exhilarating week of Playoff action, with the Eliminator taking place on Wednesday, 17 February and the do-or-die Qualifier 2 on Friday, February 19.

“Cape Town is proud to once again host the SA20 Final, and to do so as our city gears up for an extraordinary year of cricket. The League has become an anticipated fixture on our sporting and cultural calendar and hosting this Final in the same year we welcome the world for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup shows exactly why Cape Town is one of the great cricketing cities. We look forward to giving players, fans and visitors from around the world the warmest welcome when the Final comes to Newlands,” said Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Playoff fixtures:



Qualifier 1: Tuesday, 16 February 2027, Boland Park, Paarl

Eliminator: Wednesday, 17 February 2027, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Qualifier 2: Friday, 19 February 2027, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Final: Sunday, 21 February 2027, Newlands, Cape Town

(With inputs from ANI)