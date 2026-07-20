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Home > Sports News > When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

India's ODI series against England ended in disappointment despite Rohit Sharma's stunning 138 and Virat Kohli's fluent 74 in the series decider at Lord's. With the England tour now over, attention has shifted to Team India's next ODI assignment. Here's everything you need to know about India's upcoming 50-over series, including the full schedule, match dates, venues, and where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be back in action.

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India's Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India's Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 18:28 IST

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? India’s ODI series against England came to an end with a 27-run defeat in the third and final match at Lord’s, handing the hosts a 2-1 series victory. Despite brilliant centuries from Rohit Sharma (138 off 110) and a fluent 74 from Virat Kohli, India fell short while chasing England’s imposing total of 388. With the England tour now over, fans are eager to know when the veteran duo will next be seen in India’s colours.

India’s next ODI assignment is scheduled for September when the Men in Blue host the West Indies in a three-match series. The home series will mark the beginning of India’s preparations for future ICC tournaments before the team embarks on another challenging overseas tour to New Zealand later in the year. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both expected to continue featuring in the ODI format as India builds towards the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

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India’s Next ODI Series Schedule

India vs West Indies ODI Series (Home)

  • 1st ODI – September 27, 2026 – Thiruvananthapuram
  • 2nd ODI – September 30, 2026 – Guwahati
  • 3rd ODI – October 3, 2026 – New Chandigarh

India Tour of New Zealand (Away)

  • Five-match ODI series in November 2026
  • Venues and match timings to be announced by the respective cricket boards.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series (Home)

  • Three-match ODI series in December 2026
  • Detailed schedule and venues will be announced later.

When Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Return?

Unless rested or unavailable due to injury, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return to international action during the ODI series against the West Indies beginning on September 27, 2026. The experienced pair remain central to India’s 50-over plans despite increasing focus on younger players following the England series.

What’s Next For Team India?

Following the disappointing ODI series defeat in England, India will look to regroup before the home series against the West Indies. The upcoming fixtures against West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will provide valuable preparation as the team continues building towards the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The selectors are also expected to continue balancing experienced stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with emerging youngsters across the ODI setup.

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When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

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When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know
When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

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