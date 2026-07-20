When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? India’s ODI series against England came to an end with a 27-run defeat in the third and final match at Lord’s, handing the hosts a 2-1 series victory. Despite brilliant centuries from Rohit Sharma (138 off 110) and a fluent 74 from Virat Kohli, India fell short while chasing England’s imposing total of 388. With the England tour now over, fans are eager to know when the veteran duo will next be seen in India’s colours.

India’s next ODI assignment is scheduled for September when the Men in Blue host the West Indies in a three-match series. The home series will mark the beginning of India’s preparations for future ICC tournaments before the team embarks on another challenging overseas tour to New Zealand later in the year. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both expected to continue featuring in the ODI format as India builds towards the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India’s Next ODI Series Schedule

India vs West Indies ODI Series (Home)

1st ODI – September 27, 2026 – Thiruvananthapuram

2nd ODI – September 30, 2026 – Guwahati

3rd ODI – October 3, 2026 – New Chandigarh

India Tour of New Zealand (Away)

Five-match ODI series in November 2026

Venues and match timings to be announced by the respective cricket boards.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series (Home)

Three-match ODI series in December 2026

Detailed schedule and venues will be announced later.

When Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Return?

Unless rested or unavailable due to injury, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return to international action during the ODI series against the West Indies beginning on September 27, 2026. The experienced pair remain central to India’s 50-over plans despite increasing focus on younger players following the England series.

What’s Next For Team India?

Following the disappointing ODI series defeat in England, India will look to regroup before the home series against the West Indies. The upcoming fixtures against West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will provide valuable preparation as the team continues building towards the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The selectors are also expected to continue balancing experienced stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with emerging youngsters across the ODI setup.