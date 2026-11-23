Sourav Ganguly on India vs New Zealand: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned the team management’s decision to go into the opening Test against New Zealand without a specialist spinner. Following India’s drawn encounter at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Ganguly highlighted the importance of having a genuine spin option in overseas Test matches, particularly when pitches become increasingly batter-friendly.

India dominated large parts of the contest but failed to secure a victory after New Zealand’s middle order resisted for most of the final day. Taking to social media, Ganguly praised India’s batting and bowling performances but urged the selectors and management to reconsider their approach to spin bowling in overseas conditions.

Sourav Ganguly Asks BCCI About Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar

Ganguly shared his assessment of India’s performance on X, formerly Twitter, and stressed that a specialist spinner remains essential to winning Test matches away from home.

“India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder .. @bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ?” Ganguly wrote.

India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ? — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2026







The former BCCI president specifically mentioned Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar while questioning India’s spin-bowling options. His remarks also suggested that Washington Sundar should primarily be considered an all-rounder rather than the team’s main specialist spin option.

Kuldeep was initially included in India’s squad for the two-Test series but was subsequently released to participate in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Suthar was not named in the original squad.

Washington Sundar India’s Only Specialist Spin Option In Wellington

India’s bowling combination featured Washington as the only frontline spin option in the opening Test. The all-rounder bowled 55 overs across New Zealand’s two innings, picking up just one wicket for 110 runs.

During the final innings, Sundar delivered 35 overs and conceded 65 runs while dismissing Devon Conway. However, the conditions offered increasingly little assistance to the bowlers as the match progressed.

India’s pace attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, struggled to break the partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips on the final day.

India Miss Victory Despite Posting 720/9 In First Innings

India had established a commanding position after scoring 720/9 in their first innings, their highest-ever Test total in an away match. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored magnificent centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill contributed half-centuries.

New Zealand had earlier managed 368 in their first innings, leaving India with a substantial 352-run lead.

However, the hosts displayed remarkable determination in their second innings. Mitchell and Phillips played crucial knocks to frustrate the Indian bowlers, helping New Zealand finish at 239/5 on the final day.

The result was a setback for India’s World Test Championship campaign. Their points percentage dropped from 51.52 to 50 after the draw, leaving them with additional ground to cover in the race for the final.

Ganguly’s comments have once again brought India’s overseas bowling combination into focus, particularly the selection of specialist spinners for conditions that become increasingly favourable to batting as a Test match progresses.