‘Where Is That Place?’: Former Mumbai Great Questions Jaiswal’s Wicket-Keeping Plans Amid India Selection Race

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicket-Keeping: India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s reported decision to learn wicket-keeping ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season has sparked debate, with former India opener Wasim Jaffer questioning the move. The Mumbai batting great believes the 24-year-old should prioritise his batting and concentrate on strengthening his case for India’s white-ball teams.

Jaiswal’s wicket-keeping ambitions came to light after Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that the left-handed batter had been working on his skills behind the stumps. The development has attracted attention, given Jaiswal’s established role as a top-order batter and the competition for wicket-keeping positions in Indian cricket.

Wasim Jaffer Questions Decision

Jaffer expressed surprise at Jaiswal’s reported plans and questioned whether the batter could develop wicket-keeping skills at this stage of his career.

“I myself was surprised when I heard this. It is very difficult if you have not kept wickets since childhood. First of all, it is a very demanding job. Apart from that, where is that place even if he starts? There are Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant. I am sure he wants to do it in white-ball cricket,” Jaffer said.

The former Mumbai batter also stressed that wicket-keeping is particularly challenging in Test cricket and urged Jaiswal to prioritise his batting ahead of the upcoming assignments.

“It is very difficult in Test cricket. But I feel this is a bit of a joke because wicketkeeping is not an easy task if you have not done it since childhood. It is not an easy skill that you can develop very quickly. I think he is getting a little desperate to get into the white-ball teams. I think he needs to focus on his batting ahead of the Ranji Trophy and the New Zealand tour,” Jaffer added.

Mumbai Captain Reveals Jaiswal’s Plans

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Jaiswal had been working on his wicket-keeping skills ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season, with ambitions of potentially taking up the role for Mumbai or India in the future.

“He wants to eventually, in future, keep wickets for maybe Mumbai or go on to keep wickets for the Indian team, is what he is aiming for. That is what I feel, but I haven’t got any clarity on that,” Lad said.

Jaiswal Urged to Focus on Batting

Jaffer believes Jaiswal should direct his attention towards his batting as he prepares for the upcoming domestic campaign and India’s tour of New Zealand.

Despite establishing himself as a promising top-order option in Test cricket, Jaiswal is still looking to consolidate his position across all formats. Jaffer feels that improving his batting performances should remain the priority rather than attempting to master an entirely new role.

The 2026-27 domestic season will provide Jaiswal with another opportunity to demonstrate his consistency and make a stronger case for selection. His reported wicket-keeping ambitions, meanwhile, have added an unexpected dimension to discussions surrounding his future in Indian cricket.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Jaiswal will continue pursuing wicket-keeping alongside his batting or keep his focus on the role that has brought him recognition at the highest level.