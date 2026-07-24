Where To Buy East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Tickets Online and On Offline? All You Need To Know About M-Ticket And Redemption Process

Durand Cup 2026: The 135th Durand Cup gets underway with an iconic Kolkata Derby as arch-rivals East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant collide on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). With huge demand expected for Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) has released detailed guidelines for online and offline ticket sales, alongside a major hassle-free entry policy for fans.

Online & Offline Ticket Booking Details

Fans can purchase tickets both digitally and physically, subject to a strict purchase limit to prevent scalping.

Ticket Sale & Redemption Summary

• Online Sales Platform: BookMyShow (Started July 21, 11:00 AM)

• Online Purchase Limit: Maximum 4 tickets per person

• Offline Sales & Redemption: July 22 – July 24 (11:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

• Offline Outlets: East Bengal Maidan Tent & Mohun Bagan Maidan Tent

• Offline Purchase Limit: Maximum 4 tickets per person

Major Relief for Online Buyers: Direct M-Ticket Entry

In a significant update for supporters, the DCOC—under the initiative of Dr. Indranil Khan, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Youth Services and Sports and Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of West Bengal—has streamlined the stadium entry process.

Key Advisory: Fans purchasing tickets online from July 24 onwards for any Kolkata fixture will no longer need to physically redeem paper tickets at counter locations. Supporters can simply present their digital M-Ticket on their mobile devices directly at designated stadium entry gates for seamless access.

This revised system completely eliminates long pre-match queue times that were mandatory in earlier editions. The month-long football carnival brings together 24 premier clubs across five host cities. Fans attending the opening derby in Kolkata are advised to carry digital M-tickets on their phones or collect physical tickets before matchday from respective club tents.