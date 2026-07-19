Which India States Have Declared Holidays For Schools And Colleges A Day After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

In an extraordinary testament to India’s deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game, global soccer fever has officially extended from stadium terraces into the classroom. Ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final between defending champions Argentina and European titans Spain, an overwhelming wave of public sentiment has prompted multiple state governments to take an unprecedented step.

Three major Indian states—Kerala, Manipur, and Meghalaya—have officially declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and professional educational institutions on Monday, July 20.

The Midnight Kick-Off Dilemma

The decision was explicitly triggered by the tournament’s broadcast schedule in the Indian subcontinent. With the grand finale taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the match kicks off at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday. Given the high stakes of Lionel Messi battling Spain’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, the clash is almost certain to extend into the early hours of Monday morning, especially if it goes to extra time or a dramatic penalty shootout.

Recognizing that millions of young fans and parents would be staying up all night, state education boards chose to suspend regular academic operations to ensure student convenience and safety on the roads.

State-by-State Directives

In Kerala, where massive wall-sized LED screens have been erected in public squares, Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan directed the shutdown following a massive social media push from students. General Education Minister N. Samsudheen playfully took to social media to announce the closure, asking the state’s youth, “Happy now, children?”

Meanwhile, the Manipur Education Department issued an order under the strict direction of the Governor, shutting down all institutions across the state, including schools affiliated with BOSEM, COHSEM, and the CBSE.

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma quickly followed suit by granting students the day off, boldly calling football “a passion and a way of life” in the northeast region. While regular classes remain completely suspended across these three states, authorities have explicitly clarified that pre-scheduled academic examinations will go ahead without any alteration.