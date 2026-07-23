Who Are Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls Stars

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh at the Commonwealth Games 2026: India will be kicking off their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with the Lawn Bowls event in Glasgow. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will be in focus in the first sporting event for India in Scotland. The two athletes rose to prominence four years ago in Birmingham when they won the gold medal in the fours event. As these two return, India would be hoping for yet another medal from the pair. While these two have never won a pair medal at any global event, their success in team events puts the nation in good stead.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Rupa Rani Tirkey?

Rupa Rani Tirkey is a women’s lawn bowls athlete representing India. She was born on 27th September, 1987. Since winning the gold medal in 2022, the Ranchi-born has been on a roll. In 2023 and 2025 at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship, she won the gold in fours and triple events, respectively. Earlier, she had won the gold medal at the Asian Championships in 2009 in a fours event as well. Apart from this, the 38-year-old has three bronze medals in the Pacific Asian Championships.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Pinki Singh?

Pinki Kaushik Singh, 45, will be one of the most experienced athletes from India at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Apart from the historic gold medal at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, Pinki Singh has three golds in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships. She won these medals in 2017 (Triples), 2023 (Fours), and 2025 (Triples). She has won a couple of bronze and a silver medal in the Asian Championships as well. Meanwhile, the veteran also has a bronze medal in the Asian Pacific Games.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will participate in the women’s pairs competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. They will provide invaluable knowledge from the last Games, where she performed under duress and assisted India in winning the largest lawn bowls title in its history.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pair) Schedule

Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pair): Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs Connie and Rebecca Rixon (Malta) at 4:50 PM

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