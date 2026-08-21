Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

BWF World Championships 2026: Indian Badminton players Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have swelled the nation with pride with a stunning victory over China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2026 on August 21, Friday in New Delhi. Having beaten Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian, the duo have also assured themselves of at least a medal. In that light, it is worth exploring their journey in the sport.

Who are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand?

Jolly was born in the small town of Cherupuzha in Kannur district of Kerala on May 27, 2003. The 23-year-old has won numerous championships with Gopichand at the BWF level, including Syed Modi International Champions, earning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and clinching gold in the Asia Team Championships in 2024. Along with Gayatri, Jolly had made it to All England Open Semifinals in 2022 and 2024. She had only become the second Indian women’s doubles pair in history to make it to the elite season-ending tournament. The year 2025 also saw the youngster winning the Arjuna Award. In singles competition, Jolly had won the Bangladesh Junior International in 2018 and the doubles title in the same event that same year.

Gopichand was born on May 4, 2003 in Hyderabad, Telangana. Having first partnered up with Jolly in 2021, she has won Syed Modi International in 2024 and 2025 and the Odisha Open title in 2022. In 2021, the pair clinched the India International Title challenge and the Phillipine International title earlier this year. The 23-year-old was also conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stand tall even as Badminton Giants crash out

It is also worth noting that Gayatri and Treesa have stood tall even as the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty – India’s big medal hopes have crashed out of the competition.

They had notably lost the first game but bounced back to win the next two convincingly 16-21, 21-15, 21-13. Gayatri and Treesa were wayward in the opening game but showcased marked improvement in the second, upgrading their defence and net exchanges to take an early led. In the process, they have become only the second Indian women’s doubles pair to win a Championship medal after Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa did so in 2011 by winning bronze.