LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

Indian Badminton players Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have swelled the nation with pride with a stunning victory over China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2026 on August 21, Friday in New Delhi.

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo Assure Themselves Medal In BWF World Championships 2026. (Image Credits: X)
Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo Assure Themselves Medal In BWF World Championships 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 15:17 IST

BWF World Championships 2026: Indian Badminton players Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have swelled the nation with pride with a stunning victory over China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2026 on August 21, Friday in New Delhi. Having beaten Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian, the duo have also assured themselves of at least a medal. In that light, it is worth exploring their journey in the sport.

You Might Be Interested In

Who are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand?

Jolly was born in the small town of Cherupuzha in Kannur district of Kerala on May 27, 2003. The 23-year-old has won numerous championships with Gopichand at the BWF level, including Syed Modi International Champions, earning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and clinching gold in the Asia Team Championships in 2024. Along with Gayatri, Jolly had made it to All England Open Semifinals in 2022 and 2024. She had only become the second Indian women’s doubles pair in history to make it to the elite season-ending tournament. The year 2025 also saw the youngster winning the Arjuna Award. In singles competition, Jolly had won the Bangladesh Junior International in 2018 and the doubles title in the same event that same year.

Gopichand was born on May 4, 2003 in Hyderabad, Telangana. Having first partnered up with Jolly in 2021, she has won Syed Modi International in 2024 and 2025 and the Odisha Open title in 2022. In 2021, the pair clinched the India International Title challenge and the Phillipine International title earlier this year. The 23-year-old was also conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stand tall even as Badminton Giants crash out

It is also worth noting that Gayatri and Treesa have stood tall even as the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty – India’s big medal hopes have crashed out of the competition.

They had notably lost the first game but bounced back to win the next two convincingly 16-21, 21-15, 21-13. Gayatri and Treesa were wayward in the opening game but showcased marked improvement in the second, upgrading their defence and net exchanges to take an early led. In the process, they have become only the second Indian women’s doubles pair to win a Championship medal after Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa did so in 2011 by winning bronze.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal
Tags: BWF World ChampionshipsBWF World Championships 2026Gayatri GopichandTreesa Jolly

RELATED News

BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 4th Seeds, End India’s 15-Year Wait For Women’s Doubles Medal

Who is Savinho? Tottenham’s New Manchester City Star, Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

India’s FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Date, Time, Opponents And All You Need to Know

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role

LATEST NEWS

Yamanashi–Uttar Pradesh: A New Partnership for Green Development

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

India vs China GDP Growth Rate: Bharat Takes the Lead for the First Time in Decades- Why China Slowed and We Accelerated – 1980s to 2020

Robotics Is Redefining Joint Replacement in India

How Did Fire Break Out At Salman Khan’s Gym Franchise In Delhi? Here’s What Police Said

Bhumika Chawla Birthday Special: From Tere Naam To Playing MS Dhoni’s Sister, Where Is Salman Khan’s ‘Nirjara’ Now?

P.C. Chandra Jewellers Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers, Building One of India’s Largest Digital Communities for a Jewellery Brand

Delhi-NCR Faces ‘Triple Viral Threat’: Swine Flu, H3N2 And Dengue Cases Rise, Doctors Warn

Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review: 15 Years And Six Films Later, Can The Horror Franchise Still Scare You?

Stock Market Today: Global Cues Keep Dalal Street Cautious, Sensex and Nifty Open Higher Amid Spike in Crude Prices

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal
Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal
Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal
Who Are Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand? Indian Badminton Duo End 15-Year Wait, Assure World Championships Medal

QUICK LINKS