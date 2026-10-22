LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Former Australian legend Michael Hussey has opened up on the calls to include youngsters in the Test side amid the misfiring batting order, capped off by getting bowled for 99 on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha.

'Who Are You Going To Bring In?' Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia's Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test. Image Credit: X
'Who Are You Going To Bring In?' Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia's Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test. Image Credit: X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:29 IST

SA vs AUS: Former Australian legend Michael Hussey has opened up on the calls to include youngsters in the Test side amid the misfiring batting order, capped off by getting bowled for 99 on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. Hussey believes the youngsters must earn the Test cap and that players shouldn’t be ousted from the side only due to age.

SA vs AUS: “Wouldn’t be making changes just for the sake of it because someone’s 33 years of age” – Michael Hussey

The chatter around the Australian team’s age and form only grows as the playing XI across the Durban and the St George Park Tests did not feature even a single player below 30. Ahead of the final day of the second Test, Australia is just six wickets away from an embarrassing innings defeat which would level the series. The inconsistent form of batters, particularly Marnus Labuschagne and the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their mid to late 30s have caused concern among Aussie cricketing quarters about the nation’s cricketing future beyond these stars post the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking as quoted by Fox Sports, Hussey, one of cricket’s biggest examples of late bloomers, who received his international debut at the age of 28 and his maiden Test cap at the age of 30, said, “It is all good and well saying get rid of the 30-plus guys, but who are you going to bring in?. I have always been a believer that you don’t just blood someone in Test match cricket – they need to have earned that spot.”

Hussey also said that if someone is being picked for Tests to see if they are good enough, they are getting picked for the wrong reasons; rather, the question should be if they can win the matches right from the start.

“If you have got players that are absolutely banging the door down at the level below and putting enormous pressure on, then yeah, definitely (make changes). But if that pressure has not come consistently from below, then no, I wouldn’t be making changes just for the sake of it because someone’s 33 years of age,” he said.

“I think there’s probably only really one or two of the players that are at actual retirement age, the late 30s. The rest, I think, have still got plenty of good cricket in front of them,” he added.

Having cracked a century for the last time in the Ashes 2023 tour to the UK, Labuschagne has gone 25 Tests without a Test ton, having made 1,090 runs across 47 innings at a sub-par average of 25.34, with just nine fifties to his name and a best score of 90. During this tour to SA, he has managed scores of 37, 37, 14 and 39.

Recently, a New South Wales opener cracked 253, the first Sheffield Shield double ton in almost 1,000 days, and young Aussie opener Sam Konstas also slammed a Shield ton after returning from India from an ‘A’ team tour. However, while Hussey is pleased with these performances, he wants a more consistent body of work, something he feels that discarded opener Nathan McSweeney and Kurtis Patterson have done.

“It is not just like one innings – Ollie Davies, that is one innings that he has done that,” Hussey said.

“We want to see consistent, high-level performances. It was really pleasing to see Sam Konstas score two really good scores in Perth in the recent Shield game – I think he is someone that definitely got to be on the radar, and he is starting to put a little bit of body of work together.”

Australia are battling to save the 2nd Test.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Tags: Australia national cricket teamMichael Husseysa vs aussouth africa national cricket team

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

IN PICS: Not In India’s Playing XI, So Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On The Field vs New Zealand? | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Strikes In 100th T20I As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Stunning Catch | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

LATEST NEWS

High-Speed Scorpio Collides With Bike on New Madhubani Four-Lane, Incense-Stick Businessman Dies on the Spot in Muzaffarpur

Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

2 Lions Cross Railway Tracks, One Hit by Train, Severed Tail And Fur Found in Amreli, Gujarat Forest Department Launches Search

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

QUICK LINKS