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Home > Sports News > Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations

Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was arrested by West Bengal Police on Tuesday (August 11), following a Calcutta High Court order in connection with a case filed by a medical student. Porel has been accused of rape on a false promise of marriage, criminal intimidation and blackmail involving private photographs. So, who is Abishek Porel and why is the Delhi Capitals player making headlines?

Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Star Arrested in Rape and Criminal Intimidation Case
Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Star Arrested in Rape and Criminal Intimidation Case

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 16:26 IST

Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel made headlines for all wrong reasons after he was arrested by West Bengal Police on Tuesday (Aug 11), following a Calcutta High Court order in connection with a case filed by a medical student. Porel has been accused of rape on a false promise of marriage, criminal intimidation and blackmail involving private photographs. The 23-year-old has denied the allegations, and the investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing.  So who is Abhishek and why he is making headlines.

Abhishek Porel Cricket Career

Abhishek Porel began his domestic cricket career with Bengal and has represented India A. He made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals during the 2023 season and has subsequently featured regularly for the franchise. Porel has gained recognition for his aggressive left-handed batting and wicketkeeping abilities, with his role also benefiting from the Impact Player rule in the IPL.

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Why Was Abhishek Porel Arrested?

Abhishek Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district on Tuesday, after a court order directed his arrest. According to police, a case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, including Sections 69, 311, 318, 66 and 72. He was expected to be produced before the Chinsurah court on Tuesday.

What Are The Allegations Against Abhishek Porel?

A medical student from Karnataka filed a complaint at Mogra Police Station in Hooghly on June 23, alleging that Porel established a sexual relationship with her on a false promise of marriage and subsequently subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation. The complaint was filed by the woman and her mother. The woman also alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for around three years and had travelled abroad together.

Abhishek Porel’s Response To The Allegations

Abhishek Porel has denied the allegations. According to Hindustan Times, Porel said that he was in Bengaluru when the complaint was lodged and claimed that police had not contacted him at that stage. He said he would speak about the matter once the police investigation progressed. The legal proceedings and investigation are ongoing.

Abhishek Porel Legal Case: What Happens Next?

Porel was arrested after the court order and is expected to appear before the Chinsurah court. Police have been investigating the allegations since the complaint was filed in June, including attempts to locate Porel at his residence in Chandannagar. The allegations remain allegations at this stage, and the investigation and legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the case.

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Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations
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Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations

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Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations
Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations
Who Is Abhishek Porel? Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter Arrested Over Rape and Criminal Intimidation Allegations
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